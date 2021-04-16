Roanoke to host Miss Virginia again

The Miss Virginia Competition pageant is returning to Roanoke, city and pageant officials said in a Friday news conference.

After three years at Liberty University in Lynchburg, the event is set for the week of June 14 at Berglund Center, with competitions for both Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen. The pageant had spent its first 54 years in Roanoke before notifying the city that it was leaving.

"As Mayor of Roanoke, I am proud to welcome the Miss Virginia Competition back to our city," Mayor Sherman Lea said in a news conference, according to the contest's social media posts. “Beginning in 1953, Roanoke has hosted this event over the years and it is wonderful to see it return to its rightful place."

Preliminary competition is June 17, and Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021 will be crowned June 18. Miss Virginia 2021 will be crowned June 19 and will advance to the Miss America Competition, according to the contest's social media accounts.

Dot Kelly, 2019-20 Miss Virginia, was among those gathered for the announcement.

"When I was 13, I watched my first Miss Virginia competition and became so inspired by the incredible young women I met and watched compete,” Kelly, of Hampton, said in the news conference. "Nothing means more to me than returning to the place that started this journey as Miss Virginia. This city, from Hotel Roanoke to Berglund Center is where it all began, and I am honored to return home to crown the next Miss Virginia."

