Roanoke Valley congressmen Cline, Griffith among Republicans challenging Biden's Electoral College win

“Peaceful assembly, protesting and petitioning our government to express our grievances is fundamental to our constitutional republic,” Good wrote in a statement. “We are also a nation established on the rule of law, and we must never resort to violence.”

Virginia’s Republican congressmen defended their decision to challenge the election results by reiterating their argument that changes to voting procedures removed protections against fraud and were unlawful when officials or courts in those states made the reforms without the approval of the states’ legislatures. Election officials have said there is no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election.

“As I stand in defense of our Constitution and the principles enshrined within it, I also stand in defense of the authority of state legislatures across this great Nation, the citizens they represent, and the great democratic experiment that has endured for centuries,” Cline wrote in a statement Tuesday night.

Griffith and 36 other Republicans signed a statement acknowledging that their objections likely wouldn’t be sustained by a majority of both chambers of Congress.