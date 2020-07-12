Roanoke's reported COVID-19 cases jump by 25 on Sunday; VDH numbers show continued uptick in area

Reported COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Roanoke area on Sunday, with Roanoke showing 25 new cases, according to updated numbers from the Virginia Department of Health.
Roanoke now has 582 reported cases of COVID-19, an increase of 144 cases, or about 33%, since July 1, when the city had 438 cases, according to VDH data.
Other area localities showing an increase in VDH numbers reported Sunday include Roanoke County, up 13 cases to 324; Alleghany County, up 12 to 52 reported cases; and Salem, with an increase of 8 cases, to 95.
Statewide, there are 70,670 reported cases in Virginia, an increase of 888 from the 69,782 reported on Saturday. There are 6,744 reported hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 37 over Saturday; and 1,966 COVID-19 deaths, an increase of 4.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.