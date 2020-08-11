Salem schools modify reopening plans

Salem schools will use a “soft opening” when classes resume later this month.
All students who opt for in-person attendance will be in school one day a week, rather than two, for the first two weeks after schools open Aug. 31. Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks told the school board during a Tuesday work session that the district decided to reduce the number of in-person days after following guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health.
Last month, the school board approved a hybrid plan that would allow students in grades three through 12 to physically be in school two days per week, as well as attend full time online. Students will be divided into four groups that will attend school in person on specific days.
The change means that only 25% of students will be in school on any day during the first two weeks.
After consulting with Dr. Molly O’Dell of the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, school officials decided to dial back their original plan during the first two weeks of school, Hicks said. The rate of coronavirus transmission in the Roanoke Valley prompted the change, Hicks said.
The change affects all students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Previously, pre-K through second grade students were going to be in school five days a week.
Hicks said the school division will decide whether to switch back to its original plan sometime during the first two weeks of school.
The fact that the first week of school falls during a four-day weekend over Labor Day gave the district flexibility, Hicks said. The first two weeks will be four-day weeks, with a quarter of students in school each day.
Students have been divided into groups called A, B, C and D. Each group will attend school in person one day during each of the first two weeks.
“This allows us to make sure all the protocols are in place,” Hicks said. “We can enforce physical distancing, know how many kids are in class, and how many are on buses. We will be able to open schools safely as possible.”
Families have already been told to which groups their children have been assigned. More information will be sent to families in coming days, Hicks said.
