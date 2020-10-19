Sanchez-Jones appointed to Roanoke City Council

Roanoke City Council made history Monday night when it appointed Vivian Sanchez-Jones as the body’s first-ever Latina council member.
Sanchez-Jones, 60, who has worked with immigrants and refugees in Roanoke since 2004, was appointed to fulfill the unexpired term of councilwoman Djuna Osborne, who resigned last month.
“I am overwhelmed,” Sanchez-Jones said just minutes after her appointment was announced by city council clerk Susie McCoy. The council approved the resolution to appoint Sanchez-Jones on a 6-0 vote.
“I was happy for the outcome. I know it was a very hard decision for city council to make.”
Sanchez-Jones was selected from a field of five finalists who interviewed publicly during the city council’s Oct. 15 meeting. Those people had been selected from a field of 21 total applicants who offered their names for the job after Osborne resigned Sept. 6, saying that she needed to focus on her business and her family while her children attend school virtually during the pandemic.
The other finalists were Randy Clements, a Roanoke surgeon; Beth Doughty, longtime executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership and the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce; former city council member Alvin Nash; and Luke Priddy, chief of staff to Virginia Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke).
Council members acknowledged that the decision was difficult. Mayor Sherman Lea said that members had “a very spirited discussion” behind closed doors when making their choice.
“That’s good,” Lea said. “That tells you the caliber of people we have in our city.”
Ultimately, members settled on Jones because, as council member Bill Bestpitch put it, she is “bringing things the council has never had.”
Asked what she thought Bestpitch meant by that, Sanchez-Jones said, “Probably my work in the Latino community. And my work in the community in general.”
A native of the Dominican Republic who has lived in Roanoke since 2002, Sanchez-Jones is married and has two adult children, Matthew Jones and Cristina Sanchez-Jones.
She has been an advocate for Roanoke’s growing Hispanic population and for families who arrived in the city from other countries. She works with Roanoke Public Schools as a student support specialist for children learning to speak English.
She has served as a liaison with Commonwealth Catholic Charities’ Refugee and Immigration Services and has sat on numerous state and local boards, which include the Virginia Latino Advisory Board, the diversity committee for Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and the board of Festival in the Park.
Sanchez-Jones was awarded Roanoke’s Martin Luther King Local Hero Award in 2007 and the Women of Achievement Equality Award in 2012.
She and her husband, Thomas Jones, live in the Wildwood neighborhood in northeast Roanoke, which she called “another area not represented on council.”
Sanchez-Jones will be sworn in at or before the council’s next meeting on Nov. 2. She will serve the remainder of the term that expires Dec. 31, 2022.
“I’m ready for it,” she said.
