Sanchez-Jones appointed to Roanoke City Council

Council members acknowledged that the decision was difficult. Mayor Sherman Lea said that members had “a very spirited discussion” behind closed doors when making their choice.

“That’s good,” Lea said. “That tells you the caliber of people we have in our city.”

Ultimately, members settled on Jones because, as council member Bill Bestpitch put it, she is “bringing things the council has never had.”

Asked what she thought Bestpitch meant by that, Sanchez-Jones said, “Probably my work in the Latino community. And my work in the community in general.”

A native of the Dominican Republic who has lived in Roanoke since 2002, Sanchez-Jones is married and has two adult children, Matthew Jones and Cristina Sanchez-Jones.

She has been an advocate for Roanoke’s growing Hispanic population and for families who arrived in the city from other countries. She works with Roanoke Public Schools as a student support specialist for children learning to speak English.