Short session, long to-do list: Virginia General Assembly kicks off Wednesday

The Virginia General Assembly will kick off its 2021 regular session Wednesday, and the coronavirus pandemic will once again shape not only the policymaking, but the basic operations.

Legislators will consider a broad set of issues, with an emphasis on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that has upended the economy and killed more than 5,300 Virginians. Democrats, who control the House of Delegates and Senate, also have priorities of their own, like marijuana legalization, criminal justice reform and expanding voting rights, which they would like to pass before Virginia heads into an election season with the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 House seats on the ballot.

The session format will bear many resemblances to the special session held last summer and fall. Senators will gather at the Science Museum of Virginia so they can have more space between the 39 of them, while the members of the House will meet virtually.

The Senate will have one fewer member after Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, died at the beginning of the month from complications from COVID-19, reducing the voice of Southwest Virginia.