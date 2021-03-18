Southwest Virginia big winner in recent round of state funding for broadband

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., joined fellow Senate Democrats in introducing two proposals to expand broadband. The most ambitious measure comes with a price tag of $94 billion, most of which would be put toward a federal program to build out broadband infrastructure in areas where residents don’t have speedy service, with preference given to rural and tribal areas.

“The challenge of getting broadband deployed really has been that in many jurisdictions, the local incumbent provider, particularly as you get into more rural areas, has no incentive to provide that expanded coverage, but at the same time doesn’t want a competitor to come in to provide that expanded coverage because at some point down the line it may be worthwhile to expand that coverage,” Warner said Thursday. “If we had that approach in the 1930s with rural electrification, it would have been 50 years before every American household got electricity. We can’t have that same model take place in broadband.”

It would also set aside $6 billion to extend a program Congress recently established that provides a $50 monthly discount for internet plans for low-income Americans. Other pieces include authorizing funding for WiFi on school buses so students can stay connected, especially those in rural areas where longer bus rides are common, and directing the FCC to collect and publicize data on prices charged for broadband service.