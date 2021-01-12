Special election set to fill Virginia Senate seat vacant after Sen. Ben Chafin's death

A special election to fill the state Senate seat that represents a swath of far Southwest Virginia and includes part of the New River Valley will be held March 23.

The seat will remain vacant through the General Assembly's regular session, which starts Wednesday and will last about a month.

Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, died Jan. 1 from complications related to COVID-19. He was 60 years old.

At least three people — all Republicans — have indicated they will seek the Senate seat. Jony Baker is a Dickenson County sheriff's deputy, and Elijah Leonard is a Lebanon Town Council member. Kimberly Lowe, who had most recently been running for a House of Delegates seat in Southside represented by Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex, said she's now going to compete for the Southwest Senate seat (state legislators have to reside in the district they represent).

With multiple Republicans running, the local party leaders will have to choose a nomination method. No information on when that will be has been announced yet.

The last day for candidates to file to appear on the ballot is Jan. 22.