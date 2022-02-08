2 Tennessee jail escapees, including one from Pulaski, dead in North Carolina following store robbery

BRISTOL — Two of three men who escaped from the Sullivan County, Tenn. jail Friday were confirmed dead Monday after being involved in a convenience store robbery in North Carolina, while the third man remains at large.

On Monday, Tobias Carr, 38, of Kingsport, and Timothy Sarver, 45, of Pulaski, Virginia, were confirmed dead in the Wilmington area, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said.

Sarver was in jail on charges of auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying of a weapon. News reports in Virginia say that Sarver previously escaped from the courthouse in Pulaski.

There were many unanswered questions about exactly what happened and how the men died. It’s also not known whether the third man, Johnny Brown, 50, of Rogersville, Tennessee, was still with Carr and Sarver.

“Preliminary information indicates both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington. … Johnny Brown remains at large,” the Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a post on its Facebook page and on Twitter.

“Additional details will be released when possible,” said Andy Seabolt, SCSO spokesman.

The Sheriff’s Office would not confirm whether the convenience store robbery Carr and Sarver were involved in was the same one that occurred Saturday in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, which is in Onslow County, about 40 miles from Wilmington.

The robbery occurred at the Speedway Convenience Store, where the store clerk reported that around 4:30 p.m., two white men entered the store and robbed him at gunpoint.

The clerk was tied up and left after money was taken from the cash register and safe, the Onslow Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media at around 6 p.m. Monday. The clerk was not injured, the post states.

The two men fled in the clerk’s car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The North Topsail Beach Police Department, which was assisting, was speaking with the clerk when he saw his vehicle drive by with the two men inside, the post states.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects refused to stop, and a high-speed pursuit began. Multiple agencies assisted as it traveled through Onslow, Pender, New Hanover, and Brunswick Counties. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in Brunswick County,” according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men, who were not identified, were dead, the post states. The investigation is being handled by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The escape at the jail in Blountville happened early Friday, when the trio got out through an HVAC air vent to the roof, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said. Few other details have been released.

Since that jail break, Seabolt said “the issue with the vent that was used to escape has been corrected.”

The men were considered armed and dangerous.

Carr had been in jail on charges of second-degree murder, vandalism and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife, Jennifer D. Carr, 39, whose body was found at their home in November 2019.

Brown’s list of pending charges in Sullivan County include failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.