After moving batch of bills, Senate adjourns to await resumption of work by House of Delegates

RICHMOND — The Virginia Senate adjourned Thursday and will return to Richmond next week to continue work for the special session.

The Senate worked through dozens of bills in just a few days, while the House of Delegates has yet to begin debating its legislation. The House is planning to vote Sunday to transition to an all-virtual session and then it will begin deliberations. It’s unclear how long the special session will last, but it will likely extend at least into September’s first week.

Because of the House’s delay, the senators decided to go home and return once the lower chamber catches up on its work. In the meantime, the House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees are continuing to work on the biennium budget, which is the primary reason the governor called the General Assembly’s current special session.

Lawmakers are also discussing legislation on other pandemic-related issues, as well as criminal justice and police reform, spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.