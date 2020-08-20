After moving batch of bills, Senate adjourns to await resumption of work by House of Delegates

RICHMOND — The Virginia Senate adjourned Thursday and will return to Richmond next week to continue work for the special session.
The Senate worked through dozens of bills in just a few days, while the House of Delegates has yet to begin debating its legislation. The House is planning to vote Sunday to transition to an all-virtual session and then it will begin deliberations. It’s unclear how long the special session will last, but it will likely extend at least into September’s first week.
Because of the House’s delay, the senators decided to go home and return once the lower chamber catches up on its work. In the meantime, the House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees are continuing to work on the biennium budget, which is the primary reason the governor called the General Assembly’s current special session.
Lawmakers are also discussing legislation on other pandemic-related issues, as well as criminal justice and police reform, spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The Senate has moved a batch of criminal justice and police reform bills for a floor vote, including a comprehensive bill that would limit the use of chokeholds, make it easier to decertify officers for misconduct, prohibit officers from shooting at moving vehicles unless they or other people are in danger and improve information sharing among law enforcement leaders to ensure those with a history of misconduct aren’t hired.
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, chairman of Judiciary Committee, called the bill “a landmark piece of legislation.” John Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, said the group’s leadership supported the bill. The bill advanced from the committee on a party-line vote of 9-5 with Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, abstaining.
The committee also advanced a proposal from Edwards to expand crisis intervention training for police officers so they are better equipped to respond to people who are experiencing a mental health crisis or have a developmental or intellectual disorder.
It shot down a bill from Edwards to abolish mandatory minimum sentences, as lawmakers said the topic was too complex to handle during a special session.
The Judiciary Committee backed a proposal to eliminate the mandatory minimum sentence of six months for assaulting a police officer.
The bill also says that if someone’s mental illness or developmental disorder contributed to the assault on the officer, or if the officer is not physically injured, the offender could be convicted of a misdemeanor rather than a felony.
A Senate panel defeated bills from Sens. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, and Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, that would prohibit police from forming unions to collectively bargain.
During the regular legislative session earlier this year, the General Assembly passed legislation to allow local governments to engage in collective bargaining with their employees.
Republicans have been concerned about police unions becoming involved in disciplinary issues in a way that shields bad officers from punishment and accountability. Floyd’s death sparked discussion about police unions’ preoccupation with defending and preventing discipline against officers who kill or wound civilians.
“If there was no union that protected Derek Chauvin, a bad cop in Minneapolis, most likely George Floyd would still be on this planet today,” Stanley said.
Chauvin, who was fired from his job, has been charged with second-degree murder in the May 25 death of Floyd; three other fired officers are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.
Democrats opposed an outright prohibition on police unionizing. Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, said there are bad cops in Virginia now, where there are no police unions.
“If they’re bad, they’re bad,” Spruill said.
The Senate put the brakes on legislation that would block evictions until next year.
It also defeated a bill to require some Virginia businesses to provide paid sick leave to employees during a public health emergency out of concerns over cost to businesses.
Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, carried a similar bill during the regular session, but it died in the Senate prior to the COVID-19 outbreak because of its burden on the state budget .
“This was not a business-friendly idea during the regular session,” Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, said. “It is a less friendly concept now.”
