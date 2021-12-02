Apocalypse expanding, combining potent beverage offerings

Pints O’ Plenty, a beer shop, will close on Christmas Eve but will be reincarnated into Apocalypse Cidery and Winery, which will open in the spring.

The shop at 1219 Burnbridge Road in Forest is located next to Apocalypse Ale Works and is operated by the same owner, Doug John.

John said the end goal is to merge the two businesses so beer can be sold at the winery and vice-versa.

Pints O’ Plenty originally opened in 1995 as a part-time homebrew supply shop but moved to full time operation in 2009 when John began offering bottles of beer and wine to buy as well.

Upon closure, the bottle shop will disappear but the home brewing side will stay open by appointment only.

John said at the end of the year he will begin renovations to the space, making it into a tasting room, similar to what is next door. But instead of beer, he will be selling cider and wine.

The new business will offer 11 wines and four ciders. Renovations include new hardwood floors, a waterfall feature, overall painting and what John describes as “a lot of backbreaking work to give us a beautiful landscape area.”