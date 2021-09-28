At DEQ public hearings, opponents decry pipeline and supporters say it’s vital to economic growth

A cofferdam was temporarily installed to divert half of the river channel’s flow, at which point a 24-inch and 36-inch pipe were buried along the bottom of the drained area. The process was then repeated on the other half of the river.

Water authority spokeswoman Sarah Baumgardner said there were no citizen complaints of sediment in the river, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that any short-term impacts would be outweighed by the long-term benefit to the habitat of the Roanoke logperch.

In late 2017, a similar process for Mountain Valley’s crossings received a Nationwide Permit 12, an approval from the Army Corps that critics derided as taking a blanket, one-size-fits-all approach. At the time, they said Mountain Valley should have applied for an individual permit, which involves a more detailed evaluation of each water body.

After the Nationwide Permit was struck down by a federal appellate court, Mountain Valley sought individual permits in February for many of the open-cut trench crossings that have yet to be done.

By then, the pipeline had forded more than half of the nearly 1,000 water bodies.