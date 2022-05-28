Bedford County damage confirmed to have been caused by a tornado with up to 135 mph winds

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg has confirmed that Friday morning’s storm damage in eastern Bedford County was caused by a tornado with winds up to 135 mph.

The tornado, on the ground for 6.25 miles with a width up to 330 yards, was rated EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale following a Saturday storm survey by weather service personnel. Tornadoes are rated on the scale from 0 for the weakest, barely lifting shingles off houses, to 5 at the strongest, sweeping well-constructed homes off their foundations. The 135-mph estimated strongest winds of this tornado put it near the middle of the EF-2 range.

The weather service, in a Saturday evening statement, said it inspected damage from near the Norwood community north-northeast across U.S. 221 to Bethany Church Road and Langford Lane, then northeast to just west of the Ivy Hill Golf Course and then north to the western slopes of Fleming Mountain.

The worst damage occurred in the Bethany Church Road-Langford Lane area, the weather service said, with the outer wall of one house and two mobile homes destroyed there.

The weather service reported a total of 15 residences with at least some damage, plus 35 other structures such as sheds and outbuildings damaged.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the tornado, officials said.

No additional thunderstorms are expected in the region until the latter part of next week, as hot, dry weather returns with highs topping 90 in the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas in the early to middle part of the coming week.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx .

