Bedford County damage confirmed to have been caused by a tornado

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg has confirmed that storm damage in eastern Bedford County was caused by a tornado.

A survey to determine the length and width of the path, plus the strength of winds in the tornado, is ongoing, according to a statement released by weather service shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

The storm peeled roofs off homes and left a trail of debris in its wake in the Crockett Road area of Goode, just a few miles west of Jefferson Forest High School on Friday morning.

A tornado warning was in effect at the time, based on the indication of tight rotation on Doppler radar. Rotating storms formed along a warm front pressing northward into cool, damp air trapped against the mountains.

Two people suffered minor injuries, according to a Bedford County news release on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management assessed 50 structures in the Crockett Road area and determined 15 received varying levels of damage, according to the release.

The Lynchburg News and Advance contributed to this report.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.