Bedford County firefighter injured in blaze improving
Bedford County firefighter injured in blaze improving

Fire in Bedford County

A firefighter was injured after responding to a fire on Saturday.

 Bedford Fire Department

The condition of a firefighter injured while responding to a house fire in Moneta on Saturday afternoon is improving.

The injured firefighter was extubated Monday afternoon and remains in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Virginia Commonwealth University's Medical Center in Richmond, according to a news release from Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue. Her medical team hopes to relocate her to a step down unit Wednesday.

The department is conducting a thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding the firefighter's injury, collecting "physical and audiovisual evidence" to determine what happened, why it happened, and ways to reduce the risk of such an incident happening again, the release states. 

The cause of the blaze, which was reported to 911 shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Dale Court, has been ruled accidental by the Bedford County Fire Marshal's Office, the release states.

"Hot coals from a wood stove clean out were left unattended, in a metal bucket, on the front porch of the residence," the release states. "This bucket was directly adjacent to kindling and other combustibles that were also on the porch."

Fire and rescue crews from the Bedford, Bedford County, Forest, Hardy, Moneta, and Stewartsville-Chamblissburg departments helped fight the fire and treat a first responder who was reported injured at about 5:20 p.m.

Firefighters who searched the burning home found a dog, who was removed from the building but later died.

