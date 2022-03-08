Bedford County group providing aid for Ukrainian refugees

FOREST — A Bedford County Christian organization is partnering with Ukrainian groups to help aid Ukrainian citizens seeking refuge from the Russian invasion.

World Help has teamed up with organizations in Ukraine to ensure refugees can have access to food and clothing in the midst of a war that has already uprooted over 1.7 million people as of Monday afternoon, according to the United Nations.

World Help, founded in 1991 by Vernon Brewer, provides humanitarian relief for people around the world. According to the organization’s website, it has “impacted more than 84 million people in 71 countries around the world.”

On Monday, World Help President Noel Brewer Yeatts spoke with The News & Advance about what their partners are seeing on the front lines in Ukraine and at the border of Poland, as well as ways people in Central Virginia can help.

“The stories that are coming are just so compelling and heartbreaking,” Yeatts said.

One of the most touching stories she has heard was about a mother and her five children who were on the run seeking refuge from the war.

“She left with her five kids and fled with her sister as well, and left her husband behind. Her husband is a pastor and he needed to stay to care for their church congregation,” she said.

According to Yeatts, when the two women and five children arrived at the train station, they spent almost an entire day just on the platform, waiting for a train out of Ukraine.

“When they finally got on the train,” she said, “they ... had to cram into a little section on the train meant for four people. After that, they were on the train for another 24 hours ... then they got to the border, which was another 22 hours before they got to cross the border.”

Yeatts said that by the time the women and children met up with World Help’s partners at the Poland border, the mother had to “stay so strong for her family, and the trauma and exhaustion just caught up with her and she fell to pieces as we can all imagine.

“But that’s the beauty of what our partners are able to provide — they are there meeting them in that time, their darkest hour, to help meet some of those real needs.”

Yeatts also told the story of another mother who had to escape bombings with her 13-year old daughter and had to live in a subway station for a week.

“The picture is just heartbreaking and unbelievable ... she said in the subway station that at least her daughter couldn’t hear the bombs as loud as they were because it had been so traumatic.”

She also told the story of a refugee who showed up at a center with a seven-day old baby, which Yeatts says means that the woman “delivered that baby in the midst of a crisis, and on the run.”

Some of the biggest needs for refugees in Ukraine, and those already across the border into Poland, are clothing and food, which World Help is striving to provide.

“It’s still really cold there, it’s still snowing in parts, so that thermal clothing and food are two of the biggest needs, and we have a very practical way to meet those needs for so many people,” Yeatts said.

The organization is imploring people to help now, as it doesn’t know how long its team on the ground will be able to assist from the front lines.

“I know people have heard about these humanitarian corridors that supposedly they are opening up and already Russia has seemed to violate that, so we don’t know how long we’re going to have access to get supplies into Ukraine,” Yeatts said.

On the nonprofit organization’s website, worldhelp.net/ukraine, anybody can donate, which goes directly to helping people displaced by the war in the country.

According to Yeatts, one $35 donation can provide a week’s worth of food and water for a refugee. The website also shows they are trying to assist by providing shelter, blankets, Bibles, and more, in addition to the food and clothing.

“We really believe,” she said, “that we’re called to love these people. My faith compels me to act that way. But our humanity should call us to love these people. Love doesn’t sit on the sideline, love doesn’t just watch the news and get overwhelmed, love doesn’t just wring our hands, it extends our hands. Love does something.”