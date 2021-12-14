Bedford supervisors approve lakefront acreage for residential development

BEDFORD — A chunk of land off Moneta Road fronting Smith Mountain Lake was rezoned to allow residential development on about one third of the 9.3-acre parcel with a unanimous vote of approval from the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

The project by Beville Properties, LLC, called The Village at Smith Mountain Lake, will allow for the construction of eight single-family lakeside homes on about 3 acres, with office and retail commercial use on the remaining six acres of the 9.3-acre land parcel along Virginia 122.

Originally zoned Planned Commercial Development, the rezoning made about three acres fronting the lake zoned Residential.

The goal of the rezoning to allow for mixed use of the property was to make the land use “more cohesive” with the environment around it, according to developers. Surrounding use of land to the presently-undeveloped parcel include a combination of commercial and residential purposes.

The current vision for the eight homes, the developer said, is to construct three-story houses with about five bedrooms and three bathrooms. This design is partly meant to minimize the square footage of each lot.