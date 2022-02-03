 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Busch Gardens' parent company makes unsolicited bid for owner of Kings Dominion

Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Alpengeist roller coaster. (copy)

The Alpengeist roller coaster at Busch Gardens. SeaWorld Entertainment, the owner of Busch Gardens, has made a bid to purchase Kings Dominion.

Two of Virginia's largest theme parks could be joined together.

SeaWorld Entertainment, which owns Busch Gardens Williamsburg, has made an offer reportedly worth $3.4 billion to take over the parent company of Kings Dominion.

Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment, owner of Kings Dominion and one of the nation’s biggest theme park operators, said it was reviewing the unsolicited bid.

"The Cedar Fair board of directors will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and its unitholders," the statement said.

Details of the offer made this week were not released, but Bloomberg News, citing unnamed sources, said the bid was worth $3.4 billion.

SeaWorld, based in Orlando, operates Busch Gardens Williamsburg as well as other theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place names in the U.S.

It had a market capitalization of $4.55 billion. In comparison, Cedar Fair's market capitalization is $3.35 billion.

Cedar Fair operates 11 amusement parks and four water parks including Kings Dominion in Hanover County; Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio; Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles; Canada’s Wonderland outside Toronto; and Carowinds near Charlotte, N.C. It also has several hotels and campgrounds at its parks.

The company's CEO is Richard Zimmerman, the former general manager of Kings Dominion theme park from 1998 to 2007. He became Cedar Fair's top executive in January 2018.

Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.

