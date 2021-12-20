Campus confusion arises from Virginia's conflicting marijuana laws

Marijuana is legal in the state of Virginia now, but the drug is still banned on college campuses. This added wrinkle has caused confusion over whether students and employees can possess it, where they can carry it or consume it, and whose rules they might be breaking by doing so.

When the General Assembly passed the law this year, it included several caveats. The user must be 21 years old, marijuana can’t be consumed in public, and possessing more than an ounce is illegal.

Colleges added or reminded students of another rule: Bringing the drug onto campus violates their anti-drug policies. While there is no statewide policy, many colleges in Virginia independently came to the conclusion that they couldn’t allow marijuana without risking the loss of federal funding for failing to comply with the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act.

On an urban campus such as Virginia Commonwealth University, what constitutes university property and what doesn’t isn’t always clear. Students and board members alike are still learning the nuances.

“There’s a whole matrix of scenarios,” said Carolina Espinal, vice rector of the board of visitors at VCU, at a recent meeting when the policy was explained.

Virginia law changed in July when recreational use of marijuana became legal. Fines of $25 were added for possessing more than an ounce but less than a pound and for possession by an adult over the age of 18 but under 21.

But colleges in the state, aware that following state law could put them at odds with federal law, never followed the path legislators took. Virginia State, Virginia Union and the University of Richmond, along with VCU, kept marijuana on their banned drugs list. All four now specifically identify it on their drug policy.

In Richmond, a college student can legally have marijuana at their off-campus apartment or on a city sidewalk but would violate university policy the moment they cross onto campus with the drug.

This semester, the number of violations of VCU’s marijuana policy have been infrequent and comparable to previous years, said Charles Klink, VCU’s senior vice provost. The ones that did occur largely happened in residence halls.

If a student is caught with marijuana in a dorm and it’s a first offense, the student can receive a two-year probation, lose their housing contract should a second violation occur and be required to take an educational program, Klink said. VCU also notifies the student’s parents.

If the student commits subsequent violations, the student can be removed from university housing and receive other disciplinary sanctions.

VCU approaches its marijuana possession cases in the same manner no matter the age of the student, Klink added.

Police won’t seek out pot

VCU police won’t seek out marijuana on campus, assistant chief Nicole Dailey said. If officers smell marijuana, they won’t stop or search a person. But if an officer discovers it because of a different law violation, the officer will typically confiscate it and destroy it.

Location — down to the foot — matters. While a building and its parcel may be owned by VCU, the sidewalks and streets are public property. Monroe Park, where scores of students gather on warm days, is owned by the city, not VCU.

VCU’s police department has spent time training its officers about the nuances of the university’s marijuana policy, Dailey said.

“We have to work through where they are,” she said. “Is this a city sidewalk? Is this right in the middle of campus? Is this university property? Is it not university property?”

Possession isn’t the same as consumption, either. While it is legal to possess marijuana in a city-owned park, it’s not legal to smoke it, which must be done in private.

This issue arose in Atlanta, said VCU board member Keith Parker, who is CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia. The city legalized possession, leading residents to believe they could smoke it in public. They sometimes got arrested for doing so, Parker said.

To make sure VCU students got the message, administrators met with all student, faculty and staff leaders. The university specifically targeted students living on campus, and it posted an explanation in the Stall Street Journal, a newsletter posted in bathrooms. Klink called it the second-most effective way to communicate with students — after Instagram.

Students seem to understand the campus policy, Klink said.

Kaliyah Harkless, a 19-year-old VCU biology major who lives on campus, said students generally understand they can’t consume marijuana on campus. There are signs in the parking decks explaining VCU is a drug-free campus, she said.

But Kaytlyn Brady, a 22-year-old VCU student who lives off campus, said she hadn’t heard about the nuances of the drug policy this year.

“It sounds like it would be confusing,” she said after hearing it.

As far as Brady can tell, the university’s culture toward marijuana hasn’t changed this semester. Klink has worked at VCU for 20 years, and during that time, students haven’t changed how they use alcohol or drugs, he said.

The vice president and two students agreed: Compared to other universities, VCU isn’t much of a party school. Earlier this year, freshman Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning at a fraternity party, and 11 fraternity members were charged with hazing.

“It’s not like Radford,” Harkless said.

“It’s no Virginia Tech,” Brady added.

According to the annual crime reports of each school, Virginia Tech had 22% more drug and alcohol arrests and referrals per capita than VCU in 2019. Radford had 38% more.

VCU employees of age can use marijuana, as long as they do so off campus. VCU does not drug test most prospective employees, said Cathleen Burke, assistant vice president of human resources. VCU Health does, but it no longer tests for marijuana. VCU police also drug test applicants, but VCU is concerned only with the illegal use of drugs, the university’s policy states.

Still banned for athletes

Student-athletes can face a much stricter punishment for using marijuana than their non-athlete peers. An athlete who fails an NCAA drug test for cannabinoids or narcotics must sit out 50% of the season. The NCAA occasionally appears unannounced at athletic departments to randomly test athletes.

VCU’s athletic department conducts its own tests, too. Six times a year, it selects a group of athletes at random and tests them. VCU’s punishment is less harsh.

Two athletes tested positive last school year for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, said Ed McLaughlin, director of athletics. They were assigned an online training, eight of hours of community service and monthly drug testing. Neither tested positive a second time.

The conversation as to why college athletes can’t use marijuana while the general population can hasn’t happened at VCU yet, McLaughlin said. None of his athletes has asked him about it.

Some professional leagues have decided that marijuana can’t give an athlete an advantage — the NBA and Major League Baseball no longer ban it, and the NFL has loosened its policy. The NCAA could argue, McLaughlin said, that athletes who use marijuana have an advantage managing anxiety and pressure.

Asked if the NCAA’s policy is fair, McLaughlin said, “Times are changing, and much like sports gambling, I think the NCAA needs to take a hard look at a bunch of issues that have changed in society.”