CASEY: A daytrip from Roanoke that's well worth the ride

From 1891 until 1969, you could board a passenger train in Covington and ride it to The Homestead in Bath County, along a C&O Railway spur known as the Hot Springs branch. Heading north, it followed the Jackson River, one of a handful of wild trout streams left in Virginia.

Brown and rainbow trout, some of them a foot to 18 inches long, still swim that stretch of water below Gathright Dam. But the locomotives and tracks are long gone. In their place are crushed cinders, modern bathrooms, parking areas and picnic tables.

Those comprise one of Western Virginia’s most recent rails-to-trails projects, the 14.4-mile (and counting) Jackson River Scenic Trail. It’s a bit more than an hour’s drive from Roanoke. Donna and I made our first visit Sunday — and it won’t be our last.

This is the third adventure trail developed on abandoned railroad beds that I’m aware of in Western Virginia. The other two — the magnificent 34-mile Virginia Creeper and the 57-mile New River Trail — are older, longer and far better known.

Like those, the Jackson River Scenic Trail is no shirker when it comes to a day trip into nature. And because it’s lesser known, it sports many fewer people than the others — especially the Virginia Creeper’s Whitetop-to-Damascus leg, which can get insanely crowded on nice weekends.