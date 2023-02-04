Writing about the U.S. Postal Service and its problems over the years has served up an endless incoming stream of reader complaints about lost mail and waylaid deliveries. The well is truly bottomless when it comes to tracking packages.

If I had a dollar for every tale I’ve heard about an item from New Jersey that bounced through Philadelphia, then Minneapolis, then Indianapolis, and finally Roanoke — while on its way to Smith Mountain Lake — I could retire.

(Mary Sue Pedigo of Penhook informed me Jan. 28 of the particular tracking misadventure above.)

Until last week, though, I’d never heard of an entire town complaining. And then an email from John Clark arrived Thursday.

He’s town manager of Chilhowie in far Southwest Virginia. Chilhowie comprises 2.5 square miles in Smyth County along the middle branch of the Holston River. It has 2,060 residents, according to the 2020 census.

Supposedly, the town’s name derives from a Cherokee term meaning “valley of many deer.” These days, Chilhowie might be more fittingly called the “valley of many mail complaints.” In December, they skyrocketed into the hundreds, after the U.S. Postal Service lost nearly 4,000 water bills the town had mailed.

The missing bills, mailed Nov. 30, prompted a flurry of phone calls with the Postal Service, and later, an official written complaint from Chilhowie to U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. In what follows, we’ll quote liberally from that.

“We send monthly bills out to our 2,500 water customers and 1,300 sewer customers serving about 5,000 residents in the Town, [and parts of] Smyth and Washington Counties, plus numerous other businesses and industrial customers,” Clark’s complaint to Kaine began.

“For the December billing, as in the past, we sent the 4-by-6-inch cards out on November 30, with the customary due date of [December] 15th.

“Beginning on or about December 5th we began getting deluged with customers calling or coming by complaining they had not gotten their bills,” Clark told Kaine. “Over the next week or so, we literally got hundreds of calls / contacts complaining about the same thing.”

Naturally, the town contacted the Chilhowie Post Office and asked: What gives?

Because the bills were due Dec. 15, and nobody had received them, some customers had expressed concern their water might get shut off during the winter holidays, Clark told me.

“We didn’t do cutoffs obviously in December, it’s Christmas,” Clark said.

The postmaster in Chilhowie “said the bills were stuck in Greensboro, [North Carolina] and they would send an email there and inquire about the hold up,” Clark continued in his complaint to Kaine.

When Clark had heard nothing by Dec. 9, he called the Chilhowie postmaster and inquired again.

“He said he had emailed Greensboro.” Clark wrote the senator. “I asked him to place a phone call to them.” Later that day the postmaster called back and said Greensboro had found [the bills] and had begun to process, and our customers should receive them by December 12.”

Clark wrote in the complaint that the postmaster “stated that part of the problem was we sent out bills on 4-by-6 inch postcards.” That left Clark flummoxed.

The town of Chilhowie, he told me Friday, has been sending its water bills on postcards for the past 40 years, and for most of that four-decade stretch, there has been no problem, Clark added. Postcards are the most economical way to send the bills.

In his letter to Kaine, Clark noted that on one or two previous occasions since 2020, the water bills were delivered late. The Postal Service, Clark said, blamed those instances on the COVID-19 pandemic.

But “as of today, December 16, we are still getting reports of customers not receiving their bills,” Clark wrote in the complaint to Kaine. “This current delay cannot now be blamed on COVID.”

Clark finished up his complaint noting that Chilhowie issues $2.7 million worth of water and sewer bills annually, and the revenue from them makes up almost half of the town's annual budget. In the current year, the budget totals $5.5 million.

“The town has to pay bills, too, in a timely manner,” Clark told Kaine. “With the situation as described above, what can Senator Kaine’s office do to help avoid future delays like this?”

Kaine replied by letter Dec. 21, thanking Clark for the information and promising to look into the matter. Subsequently, Kaine sent Clark another letter, on Jan. 17, which included a response from Scott Slusher, director of the Postal Service’s government-liaison office.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration that the Town experienced with an incidence of delayed mail,” Slusher wrote. “It is disappointing to the U.S. Postal Service as well as our customers when we fail to deliver correspondence as expected.”

Slusher noted his office had contacted Chilhowie Postmaster Doug Corbitt, the person with whom Clark had earlier spoken on the phone. Corbitt told Slusher “the mail is processed at the Greensboro and Roanoke Processing and Delivery Centers,” Slusher wrote.

“Although both facilities were experiencing delays at that time, we are unable to comment on the specific reason for the delay of this mailing,” Slusher wrote. The letter also noted that Corbitt had discussed with Clark “the mailpiece design of the water bills and offered suggestions for changes that would enable easier processing.”

Clark told me he interpreted Slusher’s response as the Postal Service distribution centers in Roanoke and Greensboro blaming each other for the missing water bills, apparently without identifying what caused them to become lost.

Clark said he doesn’t understand the Postal Service’s suggestion that bills mailed in envelopes would garner more reliable deliveries than bills mailed as postcards.

“We could do that, but there’s an extra cost to that,” Clark said. “We’d have to pass that onto our customers. We’ve been sending them out that way [on postcards] for the past 40 years.”

Clark wondered what has happened at the Postal Service in the past three years that has suddenly made postcard bills unreliable for delivery. That’s a fair question, but I hope he’s not expecting a specific answer. Those are hard to come by, from the Postal Service.

Friday morning, I sought some answers, too, in an email to Philip Bogenberger, a Postal Service spokesman in Charlotte. I also sent Bogenberger the text of Clark’s complaint to Kaine.

“How did the bills get lost?” I asked Bogenberger. “How were they found? What actions has the Postal Service taken to help ensure it doesn't happen again?”

Bogenberger replied at the end of the day, with zero specifics.

"We apologize for the inconvenience. There was a delay during mail processing. Once we were notified of the issue, we took steps to correct it as soon as possible," he wrote.