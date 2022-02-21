CASEY: The scourge of transgender weed

This is one of those subjects I’ve hesitated to write about for a long time. It exists at the intersection of three societal hot buttons — sexual orientation, gender-based discrimination and marijuana.

Usually, any one of those is ripe enough for exploration. Merge all three together and — hooey! — it rachets the controversy by an order of magnitude.

Unfortunately, it also sets the stage for wild misinformation that could easily be spun out of control. We’ve already seen examples of that, during the governor’s race last fall in Northern Virginia.

The topic is transgender marijuana. That’s a real thing — as opposed to transgender rape in Virginia schools. Last fall, much of Northern Virginia worked itself into a tizzy over the latter, when a sexual assault in girl’s bathroom got spun into something it wasn’t.

But transgender weed actually exists. You can see it, touch it, smell it. You can roll it into a joint and smoke it, or vape it, or bake it in brownies and eat it. And much of the weed out there right now qualifies as transgender.

Possession (by adults) in small amounts is legal in Virginia. It’s also available at dispensaries to people who have a medical marijuana prescription.

State lawmakers in Richmond are considering legalizing retail sales of it (along with non-transgender weed), a process they began last year. But those efforts have reportedly slowed in the General Assembly.

Could that be because Virginia lawmakers are slowly learning about transgender weed? It’s hard to say.

My go-to-lawmaker on any oddball subject like this is Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, because he has a pretty good sense of humor. As an added bonus, he claims to know almost nothing about marijuana.

The last time we chatted about the devil’s lettuce, Head said he might try a THC-infused gummy one day, if recreational sales are ever legalized. But Head’s obviously in no hurry, because he voted against legalizing possession of recreational pot last year.

“Weed is something that I am so naïve about, but I get more and more educated every session,” Head said, in between some chuckles. The notion of transgender weed had never even occurred to him, he added.

So I basically gave him the rundown below. To understand it fully, we need to go back about 50 years, to when I was 13.

In those days, a quarter-ounce of black market marijuana cost about $5. For that you got a sandwich baggie that was somewhat less than an inch deep with low-potency weed.

Roughly half the weight was seeds, which are totally useless for marijuana’s intended purpose. So before you consumed the stuff, you had to “clean” out the seeds with a shoe box lid or a double-record album cover. That was a down-low social skill in the 1970s, akin to rolling a righteous doobie.

The potency was weak because the marijuana of that day was heterosexual weed. It consisted of dried up female flowers that had been fertilized by pollen from male marijuana plants. The fertilization is what produced the seeds, and the seeds are what made it weak.

Sometime around the mid- to late 1970s, certain pot cultivators realized their yields would be higher and their weed would be far more potent if they could keep the female plants virgins, and eliminate male plants from the cultivation equation altogether.

That involved identifying all the males early in the growing process and killing them as quickly as possible before they produced any pollen. In other words, the cultivators were forced to commit horticultural gendercide.

And that left all the remaining female plants, as they grew and matured, in a constant state of botanical sexual arousal. In that condition, their flowers pump out sticky resin to which male pollen could attach, while the growers make sure fertilization never happens.

The sticky resins are full of THC and terpenes, the psychoactive ingredients in weed. The result was powerful weed that commanded higher prices. It was also more convenient because nobody had to remove seeds.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s the stuff was called sinsemilla, which is derived from a Spanish term.

Sinsemilla was coveted and valued by pot connoisseurs. And as a result, over decades the market for weed fundamentally changed. Nowadays most if not all marijuana is seedless, and it’s far more powerful than the old and seedy heterosexual stuff.

That just led to another problem, however. Because growers found that identifying and destroying every male plant in a crop was an enormous pain in the keister.

The gendercide process has to be flawless, because a single male plant can easily fertilize scores of female plants and ruin the whole endeavor.

Then sometime in the 1990s, cultivators came up with a genius hack. They began treating some fertilized female plants with chemicals — namely colloidal silver dissolved in water. And that proved revolutionary for seedless pot.

Normally a fertilized female plant would produce roughly equal numbers of indistinguishable male and female seeds. But pot seeds from plants treated with colloidal silver in water produce only female seeds. I reckon you could call it a chemically induced sex-change before the plant begins growing.

Hence “feminized seeds,” which produce transgender marijuana without growers having to go through the rigmarole of identifying each plant by its gender. Today, transgender weed accounts for at least half, if not more, of the pot in Virginia.

The “feminized” seeds sell for between $5 and $10 per seed depending on the quantity purchased. You can buy them over the internet.

However, state lawmakers don’t seem aware of any of the above, at least not yet.

We know, because Democrats in Richmond aren’t frothing with outrage about systemic and blatant gender-based discrimination that happens every day against male marijuana plants. They get no respect whatsoever.

Republicans, meanwhile, aren’t calling press conferences to stoke fear about transgender weed, or decrying the murder of males.

Is transgender weed safe? If any scientific studies have been done on that, then I’m unaware of them. And so is Chris Head. During our conversation Monday, I thought for a minute the top of the lawmaker’s noggin might blow.

“Can you put me down as baffled, and say that I was literally rendered speechless?” Head asked.

Absolutely,” I replied.

If I was an elected official, I wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot spliff, either.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog .

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.