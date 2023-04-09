Progress in a representative democracy often inches forward at a frustratingly slow pace. Recall, it took a century of political battles (and a constitutional amendment) for American women to achieve a federal right to vote.

Even here in Virginia, laws that today we take for granted — such as a ban on smoking in restaurants — often required years of work and effort to make it through the Virginia General Assembly. (Former Sen. Brandon Bell of Roanoke County was the state lawmaker who finally won enactment of that, after others spent years failing.)

This year, senators and delegates in Richmond took another small step toward long-overdue justice with enactment of House Bill 1895, also known as the “Silence No More Act.”

It was introduced by Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax.

She’s an attorney who got her start in politics as a Northern Virginia PTA mom. During a dozen years in the House of Delegates, Filler-Corn rose to Democratic leader and House speaker, becoming the first Virginia woman — as well as the first Jewish lawmaker — to lead the lower chamber in its more than 400 years of existence.

She lost the speakership, and leadership of House Democrats, after Republicans regained control of the House of Delegates in the 2021 elections. This past March, Filler-Corn announced she would not seek reelection in November. But she may be a candidate for governor in 2025.

Passage of the Silence No More Act followed years of scandalous revelations about nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs, used by powerful men to bury revelations about illicit sexual contact they had with less-powerful women.

The men involved in those scandals included Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, comedian Bill Cosby, ex-president Donald Trump and the late CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes. Nondisclosure agreements were a way to prevent revelations of sexual harassment, sexual assault or sexual liaisons the men wanted buried.

Some of the affected victims were employees, others were self-employed actresses/independent contractors. As more and more women began sharing stories of sexual harassment and assault, and how they’d been contractually silenced, the movement became known as “Me Too.”

The state law offered by Filler-Corn followed enactment by Congress of similar federal legislation, the bipartisan Speak Out Act, which President Joe Biden signed in December.

That made it through the House of Representatives with 100 Republican “ayes.” (One of the Virginia congressmen who voted in favor was Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem. Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Bob Good, R-Campbell, voted “nay.”)

Some of the same women who pushed for the federal law, such as former Fox News employee Julie Roginsky and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, supported the Virginia version.

Because of the Passover holiday, Filler-Corn was unavailable last week to talk about the measure. Her chief of staff, David Cary, spoke to me about it instead. But she publicly testified about it before a House subcommittee in Richmond on Jan. 24. And as conceived, it was far broader than the federal statute.

Filler-Corn’s legislation would have applied to NDAs and nondisparagement clauses that prevented Virginia employees from disclosing illegal discrimination, sex harassment, workplace safety violations, fraud and more. The law also would have applied retroactively and covered non-employees such as independent contractors.

“Unfortunately, there are bad actors throughout the commonwealth that are not only committing these violations, but they’re also legally allowed to silence employees who otherwise would bring these points, these issues, to the attention of shareholders or consumers,” Filler-Corn said in testimony.

“We need to make it easier for employees and others to step forward without repercussions, repercussions for them or their families or their livelihoods or their mental health or their physical health.”

By contrast, the federal Speak Out Act is more limited. It prohibits courts from enforcing NDAs or non-disparagement clauses signed before a dispute involving sexual assault or sexual harassment arises.

Cary told me the U.S. Chamber of Commerce supported the version that passed Congress and was signed into law by Biden. And when Filler-Corn’s broader version came up in Virginia General Assembly, some powerful Richmond interests were ready to oppose it.

“The Virginia Chamber of Commerce got involved,” Cary told me. “They said adding anything beyond what the federal legislation covered was a non-starter.”

Republicans in the Virginia House and Democrats who control the Virginia Senate ultimately passed significantly different versions of the bill. The Senate’s version was closer to Filler-Corn’s original intent than what came out of the House.

The differences were hashed out by a House-Senate conference committee that included both Republicans and Democrats (Filler-Corn was one of the latter). And basically, in conference committee, the views of the Chamber of Commerce prevailed.

The legislation that emerged was no longer retroactive for most purposes, nor did it apply to independent contractors, or to NDAs involving discrimination, workplace safety violations or fraud.

Instead, it applied to Virginia employees and job applicants only, and here’s what it says:

“No employer shall require an employee or a prospective employee to execute or renew any provision in a nondisclosure or confidentiality agreement, including any provision relating to nondisparagement, that has the purpose or effect of concealing the details relating to a claim of sexual assault … or a claim of sexual harassment … as a condition of employment.

“Any such provision is against public policy and is void and unenforceable.”

The Senate voted 40-0 in favor of the conference committee’s version and the House approved it 94-1. Among those who voted “aye” were Filler-Corn. After passage, she said:

“This bill expands on Virginia’s current law, which already prohibits nondisclosure agreements from concealing details of sexual assault, and conforms to federal law by prohibiting concealment of sexual harassment and affecting nondisparagement clauses.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed it into law March 29. It takes effect July 1.

Certainly, it’s a far cry from Filler-Corn’s original measure. But surely, it’s also a step forward. Virginia law no longer permits NDAs that cover up an employer’s sexual harassment. It’s a change in the right direction.

That’s the way democracy usually works. Lawmakers often offer legislation that seeks a lot, then compromise for less than the full enchilada.

Most progress occurs in baby steps; the Silence No More Act is a fitting example.