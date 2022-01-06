Charlottesville council elects new mayor

Third-year Charlottesville City Councilor Lloyd Snook will serve as Charlottesville’s new mayor and council Juandiego Wade will serve as vice-mayor, council members decided in a Wednesday night vote.

Snook won a 3-2 over Councilor Michael Payne, while Wade ran unopposed.

In Charlottesville’s system, the mayor serves as the head of the City Council and is voted on by the councilors, who may nominate themselves or other councilors. The vice-mayor is also selected the same way.

Wade nominated Snook for mayor, with new council member Brian Pinkston seconding the nomination. Snook said he wants to lead stabilization efforts for the city.

“Our comprehensive plan sets out a compelling vision for the city that I think all five of us endorse; a city of equity and opportunity where all people can thrive, a city with a rich and diverse culture where all people are welcomed and valued and respected,” Snook said.

“We have the vision piece, but we haven't been able to build a team to realize that vision. I'd like to be the next mayor because I want to lead the recruitment of a good city manager who can lead Charlottesville for a decade or more, a city manager who shares our vision of an equitable and inclusive high quality high functioning government,” Snook said.

Snook said he hopes to strengthen the city’s committees and plans on issues such as climate change and mental health crisis response.

Snook takes over for former mayor Nikuyah Walker who served for four years and was the city’s first Black female mayor. She did not run for reelection to council.