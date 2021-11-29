Christmas tree farms prepare for holiday rush

Samuels has been selling trees since 1977 from her family’s 260-acre farm in Buckingham County, though not all of that acreage is for trees. In addition to trees, the Foxfire team makes more than 1,000 wreaths to sell.

Samuels said she had some white pine trees to sell from a neighboring farm, but customers will have mostly Douglas Firs to choose from and cut down.

This year, she planned to open up operations a little more this year after implementing a range of pandemic-related precautions last year.

Samuels said she enjoys seeing families who come out each year to get a tree, including some who have been regulars since the ’70s.

Ronald Brunk with Gladden Fields in Albemarle County opened for business the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and he expected to be open every weekend up to Christmas for people to stop by and cut down their own trees.

Gladden Fields didn’t open in 2020 or 2018 because the farm didn’t have enough trees. This year, Brunk said he had lots of trees and should have plenty for next year as well.

“We have twice as many as we did three years ago,” he said in an interview last week. “... It was a good growing season.”