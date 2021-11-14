Community mourns Big Stone Gap officer shot while on duty

Dorton, 54, works at Red Onion State Prison, where Chandler had worked prior to joining the Big Stone Gap Police Department.

“He was an all-around good guy.” Dorton said. “I saw him two weeks ago at a football game. I walked up to him, patted him on his back, and he said he was doing good.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement memorializing Chandler. He also ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff the day of the officer’s interment.

“Pam and I were deeply sadden to learn of the loss of the Big Stone police officer Michael Chandler, who was killed yesterday in the line of duty," Northam’s statement issued Sunday said. “Mike was a dedicated public servant, a devoted husband and father, a trusted member of the Big Stone Gap community. Like law enforcement officers across the commonwealth, he put his life on the life every day in service to his fellow Virginians. And at only 29 years old, he made the ultimate sacrifice.”

A man at the Big Stone Gap Volunteer Fire Department answered the telephone Sunday but said the members were “too choked up” to talk about Chandler.

A Wise County Sheriff's deputy was first on the scene after Chandler was shot, police said.