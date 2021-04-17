Construction underway on Poplar Forest Parkway

Construction on the Poplar Forest Parkway that will provide a 2.2-mile direct route from Enterprise Drive to Thomas Jefferson’s Bedford County retreat home, Poplar Forest, is underway officially. A formal ground-breaking ceremony was held at the construction site on Thursday.

A $4.42 million investment, Poplar Forest president and CEO Alyson Ramsey said the parkway project will make the historic property more readily accessible to the public and also expand site interpretation and learning opportunities for visitors as they gain new access to more of the land that was part of Jefferson’s Bedford County home.

Several special guests attended the ground breaking, including Thomas Jefferson himself (interpreted by Bill Barker); Beau Wright, vice mayor of the City of Lynchburg; Traci Blido, director of the Bedford County Economic Development Authority; the chairman of the board of directors for Poplar Forest, J. Frederick Armstrong; and Will Rieley of Rieley & Associates, the landscape architectural firm that designed the road and accompanying trail system.