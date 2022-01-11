COVID worsens staff shortage at Virginia's juvenile mental health hospital

A staffing crisis has gone from bad to worse at Virginia’s only state mental hospital for children and adolescents.

The Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton is operating only 11 of its 48 beds because of the worst COVID-19 outbreak at state facilities since the pandemic began more than 22 months ago. The outbreak has infected 23 employees and six patients at the hospital, which already was operating on a skeleton staff.

Statewide, 431 people — including 312 employees — currently test positive for COVID-19 in Virginia’s behavioral health system. The system includes nine mental hospitals, a training center for people with developmental or intellectual disabilities, a medical facility for people with severe disabilities and a rehabilitation center for civilly committed sex offenders.

“We’re currently experiencing the highest COVID numbers we’ve ever seen at our facilities,” State Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land told a Senate Finance subcommittee on Monday.

The number of infections is higher at other facilities — 81 employees and 30 patients have tested positive for the disease at Central State Hospital near Petersburg.

But no state behavioral health facility is more vulnerable than the Commonwealth Center because children and teens in crisis have few other places to go.

“We recognize our mission,” said Dr. Jaime Bamford, director of the hospital. “We recognize that we’re ‘it’ for kids.”

State legislators recognize it, too, and they’re worried.

“We’ve had a difficult situation there for at least a year,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, chairman of the Virginia Behavioral Health Commission. “It does concern me. We only have 48 beds for juvenile in our system, and now we don’t have 37.”

Bonuses, using federal aid provided through the American Rescue Plan Act, have “stopped the bleeding,” Land told the Senate panel, but hiring and retaining employees for direct care jobs will depend on salary increases that Gov. Ralph Northam proposed in his final two-year budget, with a combination of federal and state funds.

“We need to do some things sooner rather than later,” said Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, who chairs the Senate Finance subcommittee on health and human resources.

Prospective employees see a base salary rate of $13 an hour, compared with more than $15 an hour that they could get for a less demanding and risky job. The bonuses help, but they aren’t enough to attract workers who are increasingly younger and less willing to accept front-line jobs working with volatile patients.

“Money is part of it and safety is another big part we face,” Bamford said in an interview on Monday. “I’ve had plenty of staff who worked in corrections and they said it’s much safer there than here.”

Hanger, whose Senate district currently includes the hospital, said, “We need to somehow create a better environment, a safer environment.”

Last month, for example, five employees at Commonwealth Center sustained “moderate to severe injuries” that sent them to a hospital emergency room after intervening to prevent two patients from hurting themselves. At the same time, the hospital temporarily lost three more employees who tested positive for COVID.

This isn’t the first COVID-19 outbreak to sweep through Commonwealth Center. The first, early last year, infected more patients, but this time, the brunt has fallen on employees. Since the beginning of January, 27 employees have tested positive, most of them in direct-care jobs.

The hospital is operating with just 26 of its normal 90 certified nursing assistants and eight of its 25 nurses, either registered nurses or licensed practical nurses. About 81% of all employees are vaccinated against the disease, but only about 60% of staff in direct care jobs.

With an average age under 25 years old, “I think there’s some [feeling of] invincibility to it,” Bamford said. “It is a little puzzling.”

The hospital has adopted emergency staffing protocol to allow employees to return from quarantine after five days instead of 10 — if they test negative or are asymptomatic. Those employees work in a unit that has been set aside for patients who already of have tested for COVID-19.

But filling shifts still requires mandatory overtime and what spokeswoman Lauren Cunningham called “creative scheduling.”

The outbreak has been exacerbated by snowstorms that swept through Virginia last week. Bamford said some staff worked an eight-hour shift overnight, another eight-hour shift the next morning, slept at the hospital and then filled another overnight shift.

Employees in different departments have pitched in to restock supplies of personal protective equipment — gowns, gloves, face masks — and other duties that don’t require training or certification.

The combination of COVID and bad weather also has been hard on the juveniles in the hospital. They can’t go to school, play outside on the playground or participate in their normal activities.

The hospital has improvised by installing a Roku media player for television programming. They’ve come up with ways for the young patients to use walky-talkies to play bingo or trivia games.

But the larger problem is finding beds in psychiatric or other behavioral health facilities for children and adolescents in crisis.

“That, to me, is where the crux of the problem is,” said Emily Griffey, chief policy officer at Voices for Virginia’s Children.

As a result, Bamford said, “We’re seeing waiting lists and kids waiting in emergency departments.”

However, she added, “For the most part, kids have seemed able to find a bed sooner than later.”

Still, Bamford said the hospital is walking a fine line in its ability to deliver care to vulnerable young people who need it.

“You just keep your fingers crossed,” she said. “You just have to hope we’ll find some way out of it.”