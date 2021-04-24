Judge accepts man's plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in hiker death on Appalachian Trail

A federal judge has accepted a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity from the Massachusetts man accused of slashing an Appalachian Trail hiker to death in the summer of 2019 in Southwest Virginia, according to court records.
James Louis Jordan, 31, was charged in the May 2019 death of Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma and the stabbing of a Canadian woman near the Wythe and Smyth county line. Since then, he has undergone multiple mental health examinations to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
On Thursday, Judge James Jones agreed to a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, court records show. Jones considered government exhibits, victim impact statements and an apology from Jordan, as well as psychiatric reports and criminal complaints filed following the 2019 attacks.
Jordan will be committed indefinitely to a psychiatric facility within the Bureau of Prisons. He waived his right to trial by jury and an additional evaluation.
Jordan offered a brief, prepared apology in court. His attorney added that his client was “deeply remorseful for the profound sorrow he has caused. He regrets that his lifelong battle with mental illness ultimately resulted in this trauma and loss for innocent hikers and their families.”
In July 2019, two months after the attack, Magistrate Judge Pamela Sargent first found Jordan, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, not competent to stand trial.
“He suffers from a mental disease or defect,” Sargent said during a 2019 hearing.
After additional examinations, in 2020, Sargent then found Jordan competent to stand trial and ruled that the case could proceed. A trial was planned for this year but had been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Last year, Jordan’s attorneys filed a motion saying they planned to use an insanity defense in the case.
Authorities said Jordan stabbed the two hikers multiple times after first threatening them while they were resting in their tents at a campsite along the trail. Multiple people contacted law enforcement that night to report that Jordan, who went by the trail name “Sovereign,” was terrorizing hikers. Officers eventually located Sanchez’s body, the female hiker and Jordan.
The female hiker, who suffered multiple wounds, ran about 3 miles from the site of the attack and was finally rescued by first responders.
Law enforcement in Bristol and Unicoi County in Tennessee had previously encountered Jordan after receiving 911 calls from hikers on the Appalachian Trail and a business owner regarding the man’s behavior.
When he approached the hikers in Southwest Virginia, he was acting disturbed and unstable, playing his guitar and singing, a federal complaint states.
