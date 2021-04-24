Judge accepts man's plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in hiker death on Appalachian Trail

A federal judge has accepted a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity from the Massachusetts man accused of slashing an Appalachian Trail hiker to death in the summer of 2019 in Southwest Virginia, according to court records.

James Louis Jordan, 31, was charged in the May 2019 death of Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma and the stabbing of a Canadian woman near the Wythe and Smyth county line. Since then, he has undergone multiple mental health examinations to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

On Thursday, Judge James Jones agreed to a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, court records show. Jones considered government exhibits, victim impact statements and an apology from Jordan, as well as psychiatric reports and criminal complaints filed following the 2019 attacks.

Jordan will be committed indefinitely to a psychiatric facility within the Bureau of Prisons. He waived his right to trial by jury and an additional evaluation.

Jordan offered a brief, prepared apology in court. His attorney added that his client was “deeply remorseful for the profound sorrow he has caused. He regrets that his lifelong battle with mental illness ultimately resulted in this trauma and loss for innocent hikers and their families.”