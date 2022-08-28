Lexington man dies in SUV crash in Rockbridge County

Alvin O'Neal Merchant, 58, died at the scene of the 10:10 p.m. crash on Spring Branch Road, one-tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane in Rockbridge County.

Merchant was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer that ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned, police said. Merchant was not wearing a seat belt, police said, and alcohol use is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.