Lexington man dies in SUV crash in Rockbridge County

A Lexington man died in a Saturday night crash in Rockbridge County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Alvin O'Neal Merchant, 58, died at the scene of the 10:10 p.m. crash on Spring Branch Road, one-tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane in Rockbridge County.

Merchant was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer that ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned, police said. Merchant was not wearing a seat belt, police said, and  alcohol use is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Sam Wall covers Roanoke County and Salem. He can be reached at (540) 981-3356 or sam.wall@roanoke.com

