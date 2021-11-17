Slain Big Stone Gap officer remembered as a ‘hero’ at funeral

“He set an example no matter what he was doing. That was above and beyond. He was an example of everything we’re proud of in Southwest Virginia. He served his community not just as a police officer and firefighter but as a husband, father and friend none of us will ever replace,” Lawson said. “We never had a complaint. He always did things the right way; always with a smile and always helping.

“Michael went out that night to take care of somebody and he met evil in the darkness,” Lawson said. “As I look out at all these first responders that we appreciate so much coming and showing their respect, please be careful. Please. It’s a different world out there and there is evil in it.”

Chuck Slemp, Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney, praised Chandler both as a police officer and a person.

“All we can do is honor him and his memory. Carry on the legacy of his service. May we all put aside our differences, our self-interest, our pride, our personal security and learn to lead as an example for others to follow,” Slemp said. “Servant leadership and we write our own story of our own lives in service to others.”