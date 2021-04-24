Virginia man pleads guilty in burning of cross on lawn of teen who organized civil rights protest

A Marion man has pleaded guilty to burning a cross in a Black neighbor’s yard last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

James Brown, 41, pleaded guilty to using force or the threat of force to interfere with federally protected housing rights based on the race of color of the victims. Brown burned a cross on the front yard of his neighbor’s home on June 14, 2020. One of the family members had organized a civil rights protest the day before in Marion.

Brown admitted to burning the cross to two witnesses and also was known to use racial epithets when referring to the Black family, prosecutors said.

“I did it,” Brown told two witnesses, according to FBI Special Agent Chad Potter.

Brown has lived on Pearl Avenue in Marion near the property where a cross was found ablaze early on June 14, 2020, officials said. Pieces of wood, assembled to look like a cross, had been placed in a burn barrel, according to a criminal affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

Potter spoke to several witnesses in the days following the blaze, which took place at the home of teen Travon Brown, who led a Black Lives Matter rally in Marion. The two individuals are not related, authorities note.