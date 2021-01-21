Emergency legislation aims to speed up vaccine rollout in Virginia

A bipartisan group of legislators are sponsoring a piece of emergency legislation intended to accelerate the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in Virginia.

Virginia lags behind most other states in the percentage of its residents who have been vaccinated. The reason for that delay, said senator Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico), who is a medical doctor, is the inability to mobilize a vast army of volunteer workers to put shots in people’s arms.

Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing state’s inoculation effort, said a shortfall of doses from the federal government and faulty computer systems are most to blame for the state’s low ranking, but some localities in Virginia have experienced staffing shortages.

Dunnavant and 13 other co-sponsors introduced Senate Bill 1445 on Thursday in an effort to make hundreds of thousands of Virginians eligible to serve as volunteer distributors. Currently, there are licensing and legal barriers that either prohibit or dissuade health care providers from serving, Dunnavant said. This legislation intends to eliminate those barriers.

“We have the vaccine, and we need to make them available,” said senator Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City), a co-sponsor. “This bill does that.”