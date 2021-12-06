Environmental groups sue Henrico County over James River pollution

Three conservation organizations have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Henrico County following decades of pollution in the James River and its tributaries.
The three organizations – the James River Association, the Environmental Integrity Project and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation – allege the county has failed to repair a failing sewer system and protect public health by allowing millions of gallons of raw sewage to dump into the river each year.
Since 2016, Henrico’s system has released more than 66 million gallons of sewage, according to the lawsuit, including 49 million in 2018, a year in which the Richmond area experience near record rainfall.
A spokesperson for Henrico County did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Since Henrico built its water reclamation facility 1989 in the eastern half of the county, Henrico has received 40 violation notices and been fined twice for a combined $55,000 by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the conservation organizations said.
Despite the notices and fines, the county still hasn’t fixed the structural and operational problems that plague the plant and its sewer lines, the plaintiffs said.
Settlements with the state’s Department of Environmental Quality “failed to require Henrico County to make meaningful progress in halting these chronic pollution overflows,” said Sylvia Lam, attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project.
When a waterway is polluted, fish and plant species living in it can die, and visitors who touch or drink the water can experience stomach pain or infected eyes or skin.
In the first nine months of this year, the system discharged 1.2 million gallons of raw sewage into the river and tributaries, the organizations said. Henrico’s plant receives sewage from portions of Richmond, Hanover County, Goochland County and 20 industrial plants.
Ten times in the past three years, Henrico’s plant has violated the limit for the amount of sediment, sand or other particles found floating in the water, known as suspended solids.
Between 2018 and 2020, the state issued Henrico seven violation notices for exceeding the level of contaminants permitted in the water.
The state indicated this year it will impose another $200,000 in penalties on Henrico. But the state’s order does not compel Henrico to enact long-term projects that create systemic improvement, the organizations said.
Lawyers for the organizations said they don’t know exactly what kind of remedy they hope the lawsuit achieves. But generally, they are asking for a comprehensive plan to stop the county’s pollution and a deadline for completion. A court can issue a consent decree, in which a party must meet certain requirements and deadlines while the court monitors progress. The plaintiffs don’t know how much it will cost to repair Henrico’s system.
There’s also pollution coming from the city, but the problem is different there. In Richmond, there aren’t failing pipes that cause bacteria to enter the water. There’s an outdated system that was designed to combine sewer water with storm water in one-third of the city. When rains significantly, the sewers purposefully overflow into the James River.
The city recently added a feature to its website allowing residents to see which sewers recently overflowed, letting residents know how dirty parts of the river are at any time.
In Henrico, however, residents aren’t aware of the pollution occurring, leaving communities vulnerable, said Taylor Lilley, attorney for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
“More than 30 years of ongoing pollution violations are simply unacceptable,” Lilley said. “We must hold Henrico County accountable for endangering the health and quality of life of everyone who spends time on the James River.”