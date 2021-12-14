Exploratory drilling for copper, zinc underway in Pittsylvania County

A similar analysis of mining of other minerals including copper, lead and zinc is being proposed by Virginia Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News, along with a pause on issuance of metals mining permits for gold, copper, zinc and lead until the study is complete.

"A pause on permitting is needed," Simonds said during a recorded Zoom video statement. "The threat of metals mining is truly Virginia-wide."

A coalition of environmental groups has grown since companies have recently began exploring the possible mining of other metals.

Digging open pits below the water table, creation of piles of mining waste, failures of earthen dams and leaching from toxic ponds into the ground would all pose a hazard, Rinaldi said.

"Most troubling is that these operations could have devastating impacts on Virginia's drinking water," Rinaldi said. "Here in rural Virginia, we're very aware that our water comes from the ground, we're all on well water out here. But many Virginians get their drinking water from the James River or other tributaries. All of these sources of drinking water would be threatened by metals mining."