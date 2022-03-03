Far Southwest Virginia sees deadliest two months of pandemic

BRISTOL — A highly transmissible virus, Southwest Virginia’s history of health problems and low vaccination rates combined to fuel a glut of COVID-19 cases and deaths thus far in 2022.

The 10 counties and two cities of this region recorded more than 26,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 200 deaths, in just the first two months of the year. The case counts are records, prompted by surges of the delta and later omicron variants.

Southwest Virginia reported more than 16,300 new cases in January and more than 9,700 in February, an average of more than 13,000 per month. That compares to 36,600 cases for all of 2021, or an average of just over 3,000 cases per month. The 2022 total far exceeds the total number of cases reported across all of Southwest Virginia – 17,265 -- during 2020, the first year of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Southwest Virginia reported 208 deaths during the first two months of the year, plus six more on Tuesday, or an average of more than 100 per month as a result of COVID-19. That is 55% more than the 67 deaths per month the region averaged in all of 2021 or 32.5 per month averaged in 2020, state figures show.

“Our region is under-vaccinated, which meant that during the omicron surge, we had a large percent of our population who was susceptible to severe illness and death. Unfortunately, many people in our area have underlying health conditions that can make COVID-19 worse for them, which is part of the reason our death rates have been so high,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager for the Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District, which includes Bristol, Washington and Smyth counties.

Before the pandemic, many in this region were already dealing with higher than average rates of obesity, diabetes, heart and lung disease and smoking rates, which haven’t subsided.

Simultaneously this region has among the lowest COVID vaccination rates in Virginia with less than half its residents fully vaccinated. By contrast, the statewide average of 72% of Virginians are fully vaccinated.

The city of Bristol, Virginia had more than 1,500 cases and 13 deaths in the first two months of this year - compared to 1,700 cases for all of 2021. About 50.5% of city residents are listed as fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Washington County topped Southwest Virginia with more than 4,300 cases over the past two months while Tazewell and Wise counties each reported 34 deaths during the period.

Washington, the largest county, has the highest vaccination rate in Southwest Virginia at 53.8%, but that leaves 46% of its residents unvaccinated. Tazewell County has the Southwest’s lowest rate at 44%, which is third lowest in Virginia. Wise is also below the regional average at 47.2%.

“We expect that unless our vaccination rates improve, our area will continue to be vulnerable to severe illness and death from future variants or outbreaks, just as we saw with delta and omicron,” Forbes Hubbard said.

While the number of new cases is slowing, the region remains classified as having high transmissibility because so many COVID tests are coming back positive. On Tuesday, most localities in the area remained about 14%-17% positivity, or about twice the state rate of 6.6%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“While our cases are dropping, which is great news, a lot of tests are still coming back positive. Our percent positivity is still much higher than the state, but it does continue to decline and hopefully will keep moving in that direction as cases decrease,” Forbes Hubbard said.