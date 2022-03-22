Fatal Norfolk shooting sparked by spilled drink, police chief says

NORFOLK — Gunfire that killed two people – including a young newspaper reporter – and wounded three others in downtown Norfolk early Saturday allegedly stemmed from an argument over a spilled drink.

That’s what Police Chief Larry Boone told a meeting of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday.

“Chief Larry Boone stated that the shooting that left two dead on Granby Street was the result of an argument over a spilled drink,” Sgt. William Pickering confirmed.

Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris, of Portsmouth, were caught in the line of fire and killed. Three men were injured.

Neither Pickering nor Boone indicated whether the altercation began at Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, the popular Granby Street nightspot where gunfire erupted outside at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Pickering did confirm that Norfolk police will step up patrols downtown starting Thursday in response to the spate of violence over the weekend that spanned Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Suffolk.

Four of the shootings occurred in Norfolk, including the Granby Street shooting outside of Chico’s Pizza Backstage. Of the three other Norfolk shootings, one was fatal and two were nonfatal.