Fatalities reported in Giles and Bedford auto crashes

Virginia State police have reported two deaths from recent auto crashes that occurred in Giles and Bedford counites.

On Thursday, a Pearisburg man died after a 2017 Ford Edge in which he was a passenger collided with another vehicle near Newport.

State police said the eastbound U.S. 460 Ford was attempting a left turn onto Virginia 42 around 8 p.m. when it was struck by a westbound 2009 Nissan Murano.

The Ford's driver, Mary Lenkman, 80, of Pearisburg, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Her passenger, Milton Lenkman Jr., 86, also of Pearisburg, was transported and died in the hospital.

The Nissan's driver Christopher Huffman, 19, of Rich Creek, was also hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

All three persons involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, state police said.

A Bedford man died after an early Sunday morning crash near Big Island.

State police said Nicholas Dean Murry, 23, was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta south on Big Island Highway (Virginia 122) near Charlemont Drive, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The crash happened at 2:50 a.m. Murry, who was not wearing seat belt, died at the scene, police said.

Both crashes remain under investigation, state police said.