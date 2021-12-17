Feds asked former Liberty executive to preserve files for investigation

Liberty University began making its case in court Thursday to reclaim what it says are sensitive documents caught up in litigation between the school and its former communications executive.

Scott Lamb filed a lawsuit against the school in federal court after he was fired from that position at the beginning of October, and a legal volley ensued. Liberty has filed a counterclaim against him seeking more than $3 million in damages, along with a request for a preliminary injunction, where a judge would order Lamb to return files to LU and issue a gag order on him, among other similar actions.

Lamb appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg for a hearing on that injunction, flanked by his lawyers and opposite a cadre of attorneys and executives for LU. The hearing stretched through most of the day and will continue Friday morning.

In his lawsuit, Lamb claims his firing was retaliation after he protested “corrupt practices” at LU, including those around Title IX, which cover reports of sexual assaults. Other lawsuits filed in recent months have accused the school of systemic mishandling of such reports, which school executives have responded to directly.

Liberty has countered by stating Lamb was fired for financial reasons and “administrative sloppiness,” adding he’s unlawfully catalogued sensitive school information for himself in “workplace espionage.” One executive who said Thursday he was present at a bombastic meeting right before Lamb was fired claimed Title IX never came up at that meeting.

Among Lamb’s defenses for preserving information was contact he’s had with the U.S. Department of Education’s branch investigating Clery Act compliance at the school. The Clery Act mandates campus crime transparency and reporting requirements at colleges and universities, including timely alerts to campus communities about those crimes.

Lamb said he’s already been interviewed by officials with the department and has been asked to “be available” for follow-ups.

“I was told not to destroy anything,” he said from the witness stand.

He also said former LU President Jerry Falwell Jr. privately instructed him to keep meticulous records both on and off campus to protect the school, Falwell and Lamb himself.

Clery Act compliance has come under refreshed scrutiny in recent weeks after criminal charges emerged against a professor. William Atwell, who was an associate professor but has been suspended since his arrest, according to a school spokesperson, was charged Nov. 20 with misdemeanor sexual battery and felony abduction of a student.

A different LU student who was in Atwell’s classes, Hailey Wilkinson, said she’s received no communications from the school about Atwell, only direct emails from him to students stating he was sick. However, the Liberty University Police Department sent a “Timely Warning Notice” on Monday regarding a separate report of sexual assault, allegedly perpetrated by one student against another student the previous day. That notice states the accused student was banned from campus but the “accuser has not yet decided whether she wants to file a criminal complaint.”

Meanwhile, at Thursday’s hearing, lawyers for LU referenced several documents it holds are confidential — most of them regarding Liberty’s conservative influencer arm, the Standing for Freedom Center — that were recovered from Lamb’s work computer once he returned it roughly two weeks after he was fired.

The day Lamb was fired, one of his lawyers wrote an accusatory letter to Liberty requesting Lamb be reinstated to his position, court documents reveal.

Days later, his work computer was wiped, according to testimony Thursday, though contractors hired by Liberty were able to restore some evidence of what was deleted once Lamb later returned the device.

A significant portion of Thursday’s hearing involved discussion over the finer details of Liberty’s tech access, security and policies, as well as generally what files were recovered from the computer.