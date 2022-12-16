 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ferrum selects Mirta Martin as interim president

Mirta Martin

Mirta Martin will start as the interim president of Ferrum College Jan. 2, 2023. She comes to the position with more than a decade of experience.

 Courtesy of Ferrum College

Mirta Martin will take on the role of interim president at Ferrum College in the new year.

The college began searching for an interim after the resignation of former president David Johns in November.

Martin will assume the interim position on Jan. 2. Her career in higher education administration stretches back to 2009. She comes directly to Ferrum on the heels of a four-year tenure as the president of Fairmont State University in West Virginia. Before that, she spent time as the President of Fort Hays State University in Fort Hays, Kansas, and as the dean of Virginia State University’s Reginald F. Lewis School of Business.

A Friday press release announcing Martin’s selection as interim president said Martin helped improve Fairmont State’s financial condition during her time there.

In May, the Times West Virginian reported that Martin opted not to renew her contract with Fairmont State and would step down at the end of December. The article also mentioned that, while serving as Fairmont State University president in 2021, Martin appeared as a candidate in Colorado Mesa University’s search for a president.

Johns experienced a similar situation in the weeks leading up to his resignation, which was amicable according to a Ferrum College spokesperson. Before announcing his resignation, Johns appeared as a candidate for president positions at Northern New Mexico College and Wenatchee Valley College. He withdrew from the Northern New Mexico search before it ended and was not selected for the job at Wenatchee Valley.

“Martin will focus on recruitment and retention; strengthening the identity and brand of the College; and supporting faculty, staff and student success,” the press release said of Martin’s role as interim president.

Originally from Havana, Cuba, Martin is married to a Richmond native. Martin holds bachelor’s degrees in psychology and political science from Duke University, a master of business administration from the University of Richmond and a doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University with an emphasis in strategic management and leadership.

“She has been involved in both the public and private sectors and has extensive expertise in strategic planning, marketing and brand identity, crisis management, financial, budgeting and risk mitigation, stakeholder relationship management, program innovation, and funding,” the press release said of Martin.

In the press release, Martin said she is excited to get to know the members of the Ferrum College community.

“I am a ‘people-person’, and I believe in the power of personal relationships. ... I will spend part of each day strengthening my connections with faculty, staff, community leaders and alumni — and getting to know students. It is important for me to know them; to know their stories, their hopes and desires, and their needs and challenges,” Martin said in the press release.

Martin will serve as interim president while the college searches for a permanent replacement, a process toward which the college’s board of trustees will now turn its attention.

In the meantime, board chair Scott Showalter said the trustees are pleased about Martin’s decision to serve as interim president.

“She has the blend of skills and experiences to lead the college forward, and we look forward to working with her,” Showalter said in the press release.

Molly Hunter covers Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3127, or molly.hunter@roanoke.com.

