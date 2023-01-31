Final defendant in 2017 murder of Lynchburg teen is sentenced

BEDFORD — A member of the MS-13 gang who Bedford County’s chief prosecutor said was the “architect” in a Lynchburg teen’s brutal March 2017 murder was sentenced Tuesday to two life sentences plus 10 years.

Josue Moises Coreas-Ventura, 26, was the last of five co-defendants sentenced in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Raymond Wood. The gang abducted Wood from his Lynchburg home and killed him on a rural Bedford County road.

“These individuals took turns butchering him on the side of the road,” said Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.

A jury last February found Coreas-Ventura guilty of aggravated murder and abduction for financial benefit, and he also pleaded guilty to gang participation.

Nance said Coreas-Ventura provided the murder weapon, a knife, and was the one directing the planned attack on Wood, who was lured outside his home by a fake drug deal.

“We’re dealing with the leader of the death squad,” Nance said of Coreas-Ventura. “There’s no question he was the leader of the pack ... but today proves he will not get away with it.”

Marjorie Stagno, Wood’s mother, testified Coreas-Ventura was the only one of the five for whom she wished the death penalty. She asked Judge James Updike Jr. to sentence him to the fullest extent he could get, which the defendant received.

“In my eyes, you are the definition of pure evil,” she told Coreas-Ventura in court.

Before sentencing, Coreas-Ventura said to Stagno he knows he is responsible for her suffering.

“I could have prevented the murder but I did not do it,” he said. “I ask God to forgive me.”

The other four defendants were sentenced as follows: Kevin Josue Soto Bonilla, life sentence; Lisandro Antonio Posada-Vasquez, 75 years; Cristian Jose Sanchez-Gomez, 60 years; and Victor Arnoldo Rodas, 55 years.

Stagno said her son's murder has been "pure devastation" and the multiple other defendants have been sentenced in connection with her son's murder in the prosecution of the MS-13 network in Virginia and Maryland.

Speaking to Coreas-Ventura, Stagno said he came to Lynchburg to hide from his involvement in another Maryland homicide and gathered other gang members to carry out Wood's slaying.

"It was your knife that you showed as a prized possession that was used to murder my son," Stagno said. "You are part of an evil, evil organization and in my opinion you are inhumane and have no regard for life."

She said she hopes his years in prison are hard and he can no longer commit more heinous acts that destroy other families.

"It has devastated my family," Stagno said of Wood's murder. "It's been hard because we're broken ... That was my circle. They were my kids. I would do anything for them."

The three-and-a-half-hour sentencing hearing Tuesday included testimony from a range of medical professionals for the defense who spoke on Coreas-Ventura's social history and upbringing in El Salvador that led to his involvement in the violent MS-13 gang.

A mitigation specialist and attorney who went to El Salvador to research Coreas-Ventura's family history as part of assisting the defense testified Coreas-Ventura suffered head injuries as a child and was in second grade at age 12 because he was held back.

Coreas-Ventura was bullied, suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts, the specialist testified.

When the defendant was about 15, he was attacked at knifepoint on his way to a festival and it led to his reputation as someone who didn't defend himself, giving way to the MS-13 taking him in for protection, the specialist said in court.

His uncle was stabbed to death in El Salvador and the defendant later came to theFlorida and eventually Maryland, according to testimony.

At one point, Coreas-Ventura was homeless and selling drugs, and he attempted to escape the gang, the specialist testified.

A doctor who examined Coreas-Ventura while in custody testified Coreas-Ventura suffered from brain damage, had an intellectual deficiency and showed signs of post-traumatic stress disorders and hallucinations.

Another doctor who performed a neuropsychological evaluation on Coreas-Ventura testified he was "well outside the area of normal functioning" and a "significantly damaged person" because of previous traumas.

During cross-examination, Nance said that in early 2016 Coreas-Ventura's social media showed him glorifying his role in the gang by posting pictures of himself flashing MS-13 gang signs and holding weapons.

Chis Kawalczuk, Coreas-Ventura's attorney, said there were conflicting accounts among the gang members of events that unfolded that night and Sanchez-Gomez minimized his role.

His client was reading at a sixth-grade level, had brain damage and suffered "unimaginable trauma," Kawalczuk said.

"I do not accept he was the architect of his crime," Kawalczuk told Updike. "If this was a plan, judge, it wasn't a very good one."

Kawalczuk said the defense's focus during the trial was the element of abduction for financial gain, which he doesn't believe was met, though he respects the jury's verdicts.

"I admire that jury," Kawalczuk said. "This was a horrific case ... this was a terrible crime. And for what?"

He argued Wood was murdered not for financial gain but because of perceived disrespect toward another one of the gang members.

After the hearing, he said his heart breaks for Wood's mother and also for Coreas-Ventura's mother, describing the case as a tragedy across the board.

He said Coreas-Ventura faced "unimaginable horrors" in his home country and was essentially forced into a life of crime at age 14.

Coreas-Ventura not getting the death penalty also was a positive outcome, he said, as that option was taken off the table for the trial phase because of Virginia has abolished the death penalty.

"The way that MS-13 sort of co-opts these young men from El Salvador and Central America is really, really, it's sad. It's just sad," Kawalczuk said.

In a statement after the sentencing, Stagno said Wood was full of life with many hopes and promises and in his 17 years was kind, loving and had the biggest smile.

"He has made an imprint on many people's lives," she said. "He loved his family fiercely."

She said she has been his voice for the past 5 years and 10 months and will continue to do so. His last words to her were, "I love you mama," she said.

Nance said Tuesday's sentencing marked a day to remember Wood.

"This is the last opportunity I have to fight for Raymond Wood and it's been an honor to do so," Nance said in arguing for the maximum punishment.

Nance said the sentencing sends a strong message that law enforcement "will not stand for this type of terror in our backyards."

Stagno said justice was served for her son and thanked the law enforcement agencies for their hard work in delivering it.

On the stand, she told Coreas-Ventura the gang didn't murder a weak boy in a weak community.

"You murdered a strong boy from one strong mama in a strong community," she told him.