Flood survivor waded through knee-deep water to safety

GRUNDY — Ida Proffitt said she can’t stop her hands from shaking, and can’t stop thinking about the rising floodwaters that she and her husband waded through Tuesday night as they left their Buchanan County home to find higher ground.

“It’s like I can’t calm down. … You’d really have to be there to know the fear,” Proffitt said Thursday afternoon.

Proffitt, 61, told her story at the Comfort Inn in Grundy, her second refuge since fleeing through knee-deep water from her home in the Oakwood community, near the Whitewood area that authorities described as the worst hit by the rain-fueled torrent.

At the hotel, Proffitt was among several guests whose residences were damaged by the flood, manager Melissa Webb said.

Proffitt recounted how on Tuesday night, she was getting ready for bed when she heard a vehicle's horn blowing outside. She went to see what was the matter. It was Kathy Keen and her husband, friends who lived across Dismal River Road, trying to alert the residents of a small mobile home park that water was rising around them.

The water came from Dismal Creek, which was out of its banks and carrying all manner of debris through what had been the yards and parking areas for about 18 mobile homes, about half of them occupied.

The overwhelming smell of the flood is what Proffitt remembers most.

“It stunk, oh lord,” Proffitt said.

Proffitt said the water was getting deeper as she and her husband pushed through it. But they made it across the road to the home of the neighbor who had sounded the alarm. The Keens’ home sat higher, but the water seemed like it still might come inside, Proffitt said.

Her friend “said if we had to, we’d cut a hole and get on the roof,” Proffitt said.

Proffitt called the experience of watching the water come up all around the house “really scary.”

“I thought I was going to die,” she said.

Proffitt said that she, her husband, and the Keens watched as an unmoored pontoon boat pushed a parked vehicle into the side of the Proffitts’ mobile home, then smashed their front porch before the flood swept the boat away. They counted 11 vehicles floating past, including a pickup truck with a man sitting in the back, Proffitt said.

Some of their neighbors could not get across the road but retreated to higher ground behind the mobile homes and spent the night there, Proffitt said.

By Wednesday, the water was back down and the Proffitts could start to take stock of their losses.

There was the damage from the collisions with the boat, vehicle and other flood-borne flotsam. The flood had not entered their mobile home but the roof let in so much rain that everything inside was waterlogged, Proffitt said. It was going to take time to work things out with the landlord and with their own renters insurance, Proffitt said.

The Keens also were dealing with the flood’s aftermath without electricity or phone service, said their daughter, Megan Hall. The water got to their porch but never came indoors, Hall said.

Still, it was the biggest flood the Keens could recall, even bigger than one in 1977 that set the prior local high-water record, Hall said.