General Assembly moves forward new budget priorities

Both the House and Senate also would provide $11 million to provide a $20 per day Medicaid stipend to skilled nursing homes through March to help them maintain staffing while they try to safely provide care to residents at a high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The House and Senate will pass their own versions of the budget and then work together on agreeing to a final spending plan.

The House and Senate are still working out which criminal justice and police reform bills they want to send to the governor. The chambers have been divided on some proposals that come with different price tags.

Citing the concern about the potentially high cost, the House Appropriations Committee slapped a reenactment clause on a bill from Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, that would allow judges rather than juries to convict defendants in jury trials, so the General Assembly will have to pass the bill again next session for it to go into effect.

The House panel also tweaked a massive police reform Senate bill to remove language that would have withheld state funding for police departments if they don’t gather and report certain data, like use of force and traffic stops.