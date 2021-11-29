Gleaning for the World remains proactive around the holidays

This time of year Gleaning for the World stays very busy providing toys and other items to children and women in need all over the globe.

The Concord-based nonprofit holds a Teddy Bear Brigade each year where it collects, on average, 35,000 gently used stuffed animals and gives them to children in need.

Last week sent out a tractor-trailer filled with stuffed animals and brand new toys which will wind up giving children in South American orphanages a Christmas.

Teresa Davis, communications director at Gleaning for the World, said the teddy bears are given to children living in extreme poverty all around the world.

In June, one of the nonprofit’s employees, Steven Bryant, was killed in a motorcycle wreck on his way to work and when he died, his family asked people to donate to Gleaning for the World in his memory. Davis said part of those funds is being used to ship the teddy bears across seas to about 200 orphanages.

The money also was used to buy brand new toys such as basketballs, baby dolls, puzzles, jump ropes and sidewalk chalk to send to the boys and girls there.

Davis said the majority of stuffed animals are mailed to the nonprofit.