Goat leads chase as Henry County deputies arrest fugitive

Henry County crime fighting goat

Henry County Deputy David Parnell with the crime-fighting goat in Fieldale.

 Henry County Sheriff's Dept. photo

FIELDALE — Thanks to the civilian services of a resident goat, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office got its man.

Capt. Scott Barker with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said a goat helped two deputies flush out the person they were chasing on Feb. 13.

Deputy David Parnell “was investigating a domestic assault in the Fieldale area of Henry County,” Barker said. “At the point where Deputy Parnell explains to the suspect he’s under arrest, the suspect flees on foot.”

Barker said Parnell chased the fleeing person through a fence line and across a field.

“A goat from the property joined Deputy Parnell” in the chase, said Barker. “When Deputy Parnell and the goat reached the next fence line of the field, the goat continued through the fence in front of Deputy Parnell and entered a wooded area.”

After the goat took over the lead in the chase, Parnell halted to survey the situation and watched the goat chase the man into the woods.

The goat and the deputy on the other side flushed the man out of the woods, and Parnell took the man into custody.

“The goat was returned to its owner by Deputy Parnell once the incident was resolved,” Barker said.

Asked if the goat might be recognized by the department for its outstanding citizenship and contribution to the prevention of crime, Barker said: “That’s about all I know at this point.”

