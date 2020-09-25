Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady test positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pam Northam have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The Northams took COVID-19 tests Thursday afternoon after a member of the Executive Mansion staff developed symptoms and tested positive on Wednesday evening, according to a news release.

The employee, who worked closely within the couple's living quarters, began developing symptoms.

The governor is not exhibiting any symptoms while Pam Northam is experiencing mild symptoms. "Both remain in good spirits," according to a statement.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” the governor said in a statement. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us — and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians — is to take this seriously.”

The Northams are working with the Virginia Department of Health to trace their contacts. The Northams will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms.