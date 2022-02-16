A look at the region's halftime Virginia General Assembly stats

RICHMOND — Legislators during the past month worked through more than 2,000 potential laws, including hundreds proposed by regional politicians, and are poised to take up hundreds more as the Virginia General Assembly begins the second half of its 2022 session.

More than 2,100 bills were filed by the state’s 140 lawmakers this year: 775 bills in the 40-member Virginia Senate, and 1,364 bills in the 100-member House of Delegates. The crossover deadline was Tuesday, which means each chamber will now spend the next month considering whatever bills were previously approved by the opposite body.

Bills that survive the House and Senate will be given to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin for signing into law.

In 2022, seven senators representing the broad region generally encompassing the Roanoke and New River valleys introduced 125 bills, and 73 of those bills were approved. In the House, 11 regional delegates filed 151 bills, with 83 of those approved.

In no particular order, here’s a look at some of the bills proposed by regional lawmakers that still stand a chance at becoming law:

Senate Bill 3, proposed by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, deals with elections, requiring absentee ballots to be counted in the voting precinct they were cast from. Presently, early and mail-in votes are all lumped into one central precinct, which impedes transparency when results are reported on election night, Suetterlein says.

Another Suetterlein bill, SB 4, would limit the duration of any executive order issued by the governor to 45 days. It is one of several bills that were proposed this year to curtail the powers of the governor during times of emergency.

One more Suetterlein proposal, SB 12, would allow local governments like Roanoke County to return surplus personal property taxes. Roanoke County requested the authority to return property taxes after it collected $4.4 million more than anticipated from taxpayers in 2020.

A bill from Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, plans to establish a grant program of up to $4.6 million to support the recruitment and training needs of companies that manufacture nitrile rubber gloves in Mount Rogers Planning District.

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, introduced several bills relating to the sale and welfare of animals. SB 87, for example, would prohibit dog or cat breeders from selling to someone who has received certain citations related to animal welfare, while SB 604 clarifies that dogs and cats used for breeding are considered companion animals for the purpose of animal cruelty statutes.

A bill from Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, directs the state Department of Energy to work with higher education institutions in quantifying coal piles and identifying options for cleaning up that waste coal.

Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, had one of his bills killed by a tiebreaking vote from Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears last week, but it was revived and passed the chamber. That one, SB 137, would enable people convicted of a crime to appeal the sentence imposed by a judge, requiring the judge to provide a written response explaining their reasoning.

Another Edwards bill, SB 425, would enable state agencies the option to waive barrier crimes during hiring process, potentially clearing the way for more hires in certain hard-to-recruit jobs.

SB 300, proposed by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, would remove a restriction that prevents opiate addiction treatment centers from being located within one mile of a daycare center or school.

In the Virginia House of Delegates, two bills aim to study hospitals of the region. House Bill 1305, from Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, would examine the potential to reopen the former Pioneer Community Hospital in his district, while HB 105 from Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, seeks to reimagine services available at Catawba Hospital in Roanoke County.

Another Rasoul bill, HB 1108, would require schools to provide instruction on gambling’s addictive potential.

Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, carried HB 90, which proposes to eliminate the state grocery tax, fulfilling one of Youngkin’s campaign promises.

Also related to the governor’s campaign promises, McNamara is behind HB 472, which would double the amount of income on which Virginians can claim a tax exemption.

A bill from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, would require governments to post their meeting minutes online. Another bill from March, HB 509, repeals red flag gun laws, while HB 511, known as the Tim Tebow bill, would allow homeschooled students to try out for public schools’ sports teams.

Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, introduced HB 263, which would allow banks in Virginia to handle virtual currencies such as Bitcoin.

Still, other regional legislators’ bills did not survive the scrutiny of fellow lawmakers:

Edwards introduced legislation that would have solidified the Virginia Museum of Transportation as an official state agency, but that bill was continued by a panel of lawmakers, to be discussed again in 2023.

One of Stanley’s animal bills would have prohibited pet shops from selling cats and dogs unless they are neutered, but was also continued to 2023.

March wanted legislation to allow school districts to display “In God We Trust“ on buses, but that proposal was never heard by the house education committee.

And Williams proposed criminalizing the teaching of divisive concepts, including critical race theory, but that bill was also never heard by the House Education Committee. Instead, he signed onto a related but less specific bill sponsored by Del. David LaRock, R-Loudoun.

“They taught us fairly early on: do not get married to your bills,” Williams said during an interview last week.

As the Republican-majority House takes up bills approved by the Democratic-majority senate, and as the Senate reviews bills passed by the house, plenty more potential laws will likely be nixed by the dynamics of partisan politics.

Whichever bills withstand the test of both legislative chambers will face a final challenge: avoiding the governor’s veto pen.

