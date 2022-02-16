A look at the region's halftime Virginia General Assembly stats

Regional legislators' bills still alive - and those not
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath:
PASSED SENATE:
SB 291 — Authorizes state-employed investigators to serve process.
SB 292 — Extends Maury River scenic designation by 23 miles.
SB 294 — adds Bath County to list of counties that may levy a fee for solid waste management, after a public hearing.
SB 295 — Responsibilities of local pretrial services officers related to behavioral health dockets.
SB 296 — Relevant evidence that may be admissible by the defendant during the sentencing phase by a jury may include the circumstances surrounding the offense, the history and background of the defendant, etc.
SB 297 — Prohibits health care providers from undertaking debt collection activities prior to an award from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund, under state consumer protection act.
SB 298 — Adds Charlottesville to localities that can impose additional sales tax for school construction.
SB 300 — Eliminates the restriction that providers of treatment for persons with opiate addiction may not be located within one-half mile of a public or private licensed day care center or a public or private K-12 school.
SB 301 — Authorizes governmental entities certified as third party testers to test and train drivers employed by another government entity or enrolled in a commercial driver training course offered by a community college.
SB 302 — Clarifies that a community services board and other local or state governmental agencies may file a petition for the appointment of a guardian or conservator of an incapacitated person.
SB 303 — Removes provisions prohibiting a person from acting as mortgage broker in connection with any real estate sales transaction in which such person has acted as a real estate broker or real estate salesperson and has received or will receive compensation in connection with such transaction.
SB 305 — Authorizes the Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to exempt food manufacturers operating in historic buildings from certain laws and regulations related to the structure of a building.
SB 308 — Revises and standardizes the length of terms for persons appointed to several commodity and commodity-related boards within the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
SB 698 — Prohibits the recipient of a list of registered voters from publishing on the Internet any of the information contained.
SB 714 — Implements a voluntary mental health check-in option as part of the state health department’s comprehensive crisis system.
NOT PASSED:
SB 293 — Continued to 2023, relates to certificate of public need; inpatient psychiatric services and facilities.
SB 299 — Continued to 2023, provides that the Department of Criminal Justice Services shall adopt guidelines to make funds from the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Fund.
SB 304 — Stricken at patron’s request.
SB 306 — Incorporated into Suetterlein’s SB 3. Dealt with reporting absentee results by precinct.
SB 373 — Continued to 2023, provides magistrate ability to extend emergency custody orders up to 48 hours, with cause.
SB 634 — Incorporated into SB 651, relates to transient occupancy tax.
SB 637 — Stricken at patron’s request.
SB 682 — Incorporated into SB 268, relates to alternative custody on temporary detention orders.
SB 713 — Continued to 2023, relates to duration of emergency custody orders.
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke
PASSED SENATE:
SB 134 — Raises minimum age for juvenile court from 18 to 21 years of age.
SB 137 — Written explanation on appeal of sentencing guideline (passed after defeated by tiebreaker cast by Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears).
SB 138 — Accused person may request copies of discovery materials filed against them.
SB 139 — Authorizes the chief juvenile and domestic relations district court judge to waive the ceremonial requirements for the issuance within the district of original driver's licenses to minors.
SB 141 — Removes department of wildlife resources authority to charge a fee for use of boat ramps.
SB 142 — Allows land banks to be directly deeded delinquent property on behalf of a locality.
SB 143 — Makes various changes to the procedures and jurisdiction of the Court of Appeals of Virginia.
SB 150 — Replaces certain references in state code related to forensic science.
SB 395 — Adds the president of Virginia State University or his designee to the board of trustees of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority and removes the presidents of Averett University and Mary Baldwin College.
SB 396 — Provides that the court has the authority to review and approve or deny a foster care plan filed by a local board of social services.
SB 421 — Revises and repeals obsolete provisions in education code.
SB 422 — Eliminates the authority of a health carrier to vary its premium rates based on tobacco use.
SB 423 — Deals with discretionary sentencing guidelines.
SB 424 — Authorizes the Virginia Sentencing Commission to develop, maintain, and modify a system of statewide discretionary sentencing guidelines when terms of probation are violated.
SB 425 — Would enable state agencies the option to waive barrier crimes during hiring process.
SB 660 — Creates a pilot program for participation by electric cooperatives to the shared solar programs that allow customers of investor-owned utilities to purchase electric power through a subscription in a shared solar facility.
NOT PASSED:
SB 72 — Continued to 2023, Virginia Museum of Transportation established as a public entity.
SB 132 — Continued to 2023, allows localities to designate smoking areas within 100 feet of sports fields, recreation centers, playgrounds and outdoor parks.
SB 135 — Continued to 2023, increases from five to 11 the number of members to be appointed to the Virginia Parole Board.
SB 136 — Incorporated into SB 475, increases cap for fees paid to court-appointed counsel.
SB 140 — Dealt with smoke alarm retrofitting in dwelling units.
SB 144 — Continued to 2023, makes admissible statements of a deceased or incompetent party.
SB 252 — Incorporated into SB 104, deals with mandatory minimums.
SB 269 — Creates exceptions for firearm ban at Capitol.
SB 309 — Alters consumer protection act.
SB 420 — Stricken at patron’s request.
SB 659 — Incorporated into SB 660, relates to shared solar programs for electric utilities.
Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell
PASSED SENATE:
SB 17 — Allows a retired law enforcement officer to continue receiving retirement pay if re-employed.
SB 60 — Provides that all political subdivisions shall provide an annually updated emergency management assessment and data related to emergency sheltering capabilities.
SB 120 — Directs the Department of Energy, in cooperation with public institutions of higher education in the coalfield region of the Commonwealth, to identify the approximate volume and number of waste coal piles present in the area and options for cleaning up such waste coal, including potential use in electricity generation.
SB 121 — Exempts licensure requirement for any contractor work valued at $25,000 or less, rather than $50,000 or less.
SB 627 — Increases the term length for members of the board of zoning appeals for the town of Tazewell from two to five years.
SB 720 — Virginia Regional Industrial Facilities Act; revenue sharing agreements; facilities.
NOT PASSED:
SB 10 — Incorporated into SB 124, related to termination of power of attorney.
SB 16 — Incorporated into SB 27, related to education improvement scholarship tax credits.
SB 20 — Eliminates the requirement that each school board adopt policies that are consistent with the model policies developed by the Department of Education concerning the treatment of transgender students.
SB 59 — Continued to 2023, requires the chief of police of a local police department that is dissolved to relinquish certain required records to the sheriff.
SB 61 — Firearms; concealed carry for law-enforcement officers, attorneys for the Commonwealth, and judges; exceptions to certain prohibited activities.
SB 372 — Department of Planning and Budget; Regulatory Budget Program; report.
SB 644 — Criminal history record information check required to sell firearm; exception for concealed handgun permit.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County
PASSED SENATE:
SB 80 — Prohibits state and local elections officials from soliciting, accepting, using, or disposing of any moneys, grants, property, or services given by a private individual or nongovernmental entity for the purpose of funding voter education and outreach programs, voter registration programs, or any other expense incurred in the conduct of elections.
SB 82 — Provides that when a city reverts to a town and the police department or sheriff's department of the former city ceases to exist, officers of the former city police department or sheriff's department shall be entitled to purchase motorcycles that previously belonged to the police department or sheriff's department at the same cost as the city's original purchase price.
SB 84 — Permits the board of directors at New College Institute to provide specialized noncredit workforce training.
SB 85 — Requires approval from the city of Martinsville voters before the city can revert to town status.
SB 86 — Directs the Department of Health to amend its regulations to exempt outdoor motorsport facilities that are located on over 1,100 acres of rural property bordering the Dan River and have a track surface of not less than 3.27 miles in length or host a NASCAR national touring race from certain permanent sanitary facility requirements.
SB 87 — Prohibits a dealer or commercial dog or cat breeder from importing for sale, selling, or offering for sale a dog or cat bred by a person who has received certain citations pursuant to the federal Animal Welfare Act.
SB 88 — Requires entities that breed dogs or cats for sale or transfer to an animal testing facility to keep records of each animal for two years from the date of the sale or transfer.”
SB 90 — Requires a breeder of dogs and cats for sale or transfer to an animal testing facility that no longer has a need for a dog or cat in its possession to offer the animal for adoption prior to euthanizing it.
SB 417 — Directs the Virginia Code Commission to convene a work group to review requirements throughout the Code of Virginia for localities to provide public notice for intended actions and events.
SB 604 — Clarifies that dogs and cats used for breeding are considered companion animals for the purpose of animal cruelty statutes.
HB 614 — Bail for a person accused of a crime that is an act of violence; notice to attorney for the Commonwealth.
SB 633 — Civil actions; health care bills and records.
SB 663 — State plan for medical assistance services; provision for payment of telemedicine services facilitated by emergency medical services.
NOT PASSED:
SB 79 — Class 1 felonies; mandatory minimum term of imprisonment for life.
SB 81 — Incorporated into SB 657, limits when the Air Pollution Control Board must consider certain facts and circumstances.”
SB 83 — Increases the mandatory judicial retirement age from 73 to 75.
SB 89 — Continued to 2023, prohibits a pet shop from selling a dog or cat unless it has first been spayed or neutered.
SB 276 — incorporated into SB 481, relates to unexpended local school board funds use for capital projects.
SB 599 — Limitation on recovery in certain medical malpractice actions.
SB 603 — Continued to 2023, requires the Board of Education to make recommendations to the General Assembly for amendments to the Standards of Quality to establish standards for the maintenance and operations, renovation, and new construction of public elementary and secondary school buildings.
SB 613 — incorporated into SB 36, deals with school principal incident reporting to law enforcement.
SB 628 — Continued to 2023, establishes the Public School Trades Incentive Fund and the Public School Trades Incentive Program to give grants to high school students.
SB 696 — Increases from two to three the maximum number of authorized general district court judges in the Twenty-second Judicial District.
SB 712 — continued to 2023, creates a Department of Regulatory Innovation and a Virginia Regulatory Sandbox Program.
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg
PASSED SENATE:
SB 70 — Alters how employer contributions are factored into Virginia Retirement System.
SB 202 — Orders officials to study options to increase the use of alternative custody arrangements for individuals who are subject to an emergency custody or temporary detention order.
SB 759 — Adds certain chemicals to the Drug Control Act.
NOT PASSED:
SB 117 — Incorporated into SB 473, would allocate 5% of state budget surplus to school construction.
SB 571 — Incorporated into SB 451, deals with grocery tax repeal.
SB 583 — Incorporated into SB 94, deals with tax code.
Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington
PASSED SENATE:
SB 589 — Terminates the town of St. Charles in Lee County.
SB 590 — Allows the Board of Dentistry to grant, without examination, a faculty license to teach dentistry in an accredited dental program…
SB 594 — Medicaid participants; treatment involving the prescription of opioids; payment.
SB 595 — Establishes a grant program of up to $4,601,000… to support the recruitment and training needs of nitrile glove manufacturing companies located in the Mount Rogers Planning District.
SB 596 — Provides that students who miss a partial or full day of school while participating in 4-H educational programs and activities shall not be counted as absent.
SB 597 — Eliminates the Virginia Arts Foundation and transfers its powers and fund to the Virginia Commission for the Arts.
SB 598 — Permits any public institution of higher education and any nonprofit private institution of higher education… to establish a college partnership laboratory school as a new school or through the conversion of all or part of an existing school.
SB 600 — Requires each local school board to require its schools to collaborate with the chief law-enforcement officer of the locality or his designee when conducting required school safety audits.
SB 724 — Requires each school board to submit an annual report to the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development that lists each student's 9-1-1 address that does not have broadband service.
SB 725 — Extends membership of Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.
SB 726 — Establishes that it is the policy of the General Assembly to encourage, expand, and develop slaughter and meat-processing facilities through strategic planning and financial incentive programs.
SB 758 — Eliminates the prohibition for selling, bartering, giving, furnishing, or possessing with the intent of selling, bartering, giving, or furnishing a switchblade.
Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County
PASSED SENATE:
SB 3 — Elections; voting systems; reporting absentee results by precinct. Deals with “election night mirages.”
SB 4 — Limits the duration of any executive order issued by the Governor to 45 days.
SB 5 — Makes Virginia Parole Board member votes public domain under freedom of information laws.
SB 12 — Grants localities permissive authority to return surplus personal property tax. Roanoke County requested this.
SB 146 — Provides that an establishment that sells prepared food shall not be required to have a certified food protection manager on site during all hours of operation.
SB 231 — Deals with Department of Medical Assistance Services.
SB 232 — Extends a work group established in 2021 to “study and develop recommendations for the permanent use of virtual supports and increasing access to virtual supports and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
SB 510 — Deals with death or disability of a real estate broker.
SB 511 — Allows registered nurses and licensed practical nurses practicing at an opioid treatment program pharmacy to perform the duties of a pharmacy technician.
NOT PASSED:
SB 11 — Continued to 2023, doubles to $9,000 state’s standard deduction for income tax.
SB 66 — Continued to 2023, requires special election held within 30 days of vacancy in the Virginia General Assembly.
SB 67 — Continued to 2023, requires in-state political action committees to file a report for any single expenditure of $1,000 or more made between October 1 and the date of the November election.
SB 147 — Allows localities with fewer than 200,000 residents to still hold May, rather than November, elections.
SB 233 — Continued to 2023, prohibits campaign fundraising on and after the first day of a special session of the General Assembly through adjournment sine die of that session.
SB 512 — Incorporated into SB 363, redistributes a $20 million state tax revenue that was given to Hampton Roads transit projects.
SB 558 — Board of Education; evaluation of and recommendations for certain current and proposed policies and performance standards for public elementary and secondary schools.
SB 608 — Permits the Board of Education to receive, review, and rule upon applications for public charter schools.
SB 760 — Requires the Department of Education to develop a task bank for performance-based assessments.
SB 761 — Electric utilities; recovery of costs; rate adjustment clause proceedings; construction or acquisition of certain facilities.
SB 762 — Allows individual retail customers of an electric utility to purchase electric energy provided 100 percent from renewable energy from any licensed supplier.
Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania:
PASSED HOUSE:
HB 752 — Prohibits governor’s office from influencing/interfering on state inspector general’s investigations.
HB 753 — Affirms religious organizations are not prohibited from promoting religious views.
HB 756 — Bail checklist must be transmitted within 24 hours to someone arrested for act of violence.
HB 758 — Deals with technical changes to revocation and suspension of prohibition sentences.
HB 760 — Changes a defendant’s failure to refrain from controlled substance use to no longer be a ‘technical violation.’
HB 1318 — Authorizes the Virginia Sentencing Commission to develop… a system of statewide discretionary sentencing guidelines… [when] the defendant is cited for violation of… probation imposed as a result of a felony conviction.
HB 1319 — Creates up to $1,000 income tax credit in 2022-26 for expenses incurred for beneficial hardwood management practices.
HB 1320 — Clarifies some legal sentencing guidelines for violent felonies.
NOT PASSED:
HB 754 — Limits duration of emergency executive orders; similar legislation exists.
HB 759 — Police vehicle stop for window tinting; similar legislation is alive elsewhere, as in HB 79.
HB 762 — Increases from two to three the max number of general district court judges in 22nd Judicial District.
HB 1321 — Relates to presumptions for allowing admission of bail.
Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt:
PASSED HOUSE:
HB 462 — Extends sunset date for aircraft component sales tax exemption.
HB 463 — Free boat ramp access. Removes authority for DWR to charge a fee for use.
HB 468 — Botetourt County not required to establish a library board.
HB 482 — Directs VDOT to review and approve subdivision and commercial development plans by 2025.
HB 507 — Parameters for athlete NIL compensation.
HB 1030 — Incorporated into HB 79, removes ban on police stops for certain traffic offenses, which passed house.
HB 1363 — Designates a portion of U.S. 220 as the "Norvel LaFallette Ray Lee Memorial Highway."
NOT PASSED:
HB 477 — Requiring health insurance to cover prostate cancer screenings; tabled in commerce and energy.
Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford:
PASSED HOUSE:
HB 156 — Prevents department of health from initiating communication regarding health matters with a minor.
HB 158 — Limits duration of governor order.
HB 268 — Removes a provision that establishes that shares held by a credit union member are subordinate to all other obligations of the credit union.
HB 269 — Extends sunset of major biz facility job tax credit to July 1, 2025.
HB 270 — Passed in block.
HB 271 — Passed in block.
HB 883 — Repeals provisions regarding collective bargaining for local government employees.
HB 884 — Certain trusts can sell health benefits to members.
HB 971 — Passed in block; regarding VA tax code conformity with IRS code.
HB 1081 — Relates to health insurance.
HB 1155 — Passed in block; sales tax exemptions for internet hardware.
HB 1156 — Passed in block; establishes family leave as a class of insurance.
HB 1201 — If someone is fired for misconduct, they’re still eligible for unemployment if their misconduct was refusal of COVID-19 vaccine.
HB 1359 — Eliminates authority of a minor to consent to medical or health services.
NOT PASSED:
HB 157 — Limits emergency orders from health department; similar legislation lives on.
HB 159 — Emergency custody and temporary detention orders; custody”
HB 1003 — Relates to IRS/VA tax codes.
HB 1143 — Clarifies term ‘employee’ for overtime compensation.
Del. R.R. Campbell, R-Rockbridge:
PASSED HOUSE:
HB 28 — Extends Maury River scenic designation by 23 miles.
HB 32 — Passed in block, allows Bath Co. to impose solid waste disposal fee.
HB 33 — Incorporated into HB 179, related to farm use license plates.
HB 34 — Absentee voting, repeals establishment of drop-off locations.
HB 53 — Raises from reasonable to probable cause the standard to seize animals from zoos under belief of cruelty.
HB 79 — Removes provisions stopping police from certain traffic stops (defective equipment, tints, etc.).
HB 265 — Passed in block; adds to list of crimes that can be investigated for elder abuse.
NOT PASSED:
HB 31 — Plan to renumber, reroute U.S. 60.
HB 35 — Absentee voting, excuse to vote by mail.
HB 36 — Would repeal permanent absentee voter list.
HB 1119 — Loss of retirement benefits for certain felony convictions.
Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt:
PASSED HOUSE:
HB 91 — Removes requirement that reasonable fee be charged for preparing a certificate of stillbirth.
HB 93 — Changes the license renewal requirement for home care organizations from an annual renewal to a triennial renewal.
HB 95 — Requires financial institutions to cooperate in any investigation of alleged adult abuse.
HB 96 — Passed in block; directs department of aging to periodically review staff-to-client ratio.
HB 99 — Relates to continuing education courses for funeral service licensees.
HB 145 — Passed in block; removes requirement for physical assistants appointed as medical examiners are required to practice as part of a patient care team.
HB 146 — Provides that any person may submit a complaint of noncompliance by an insurer. Passed in block.
HB 263 — Allows banks to handle virtual currency like bitcoin.
HB 264 — Passed in block; allows medical professionals to practice in Virginia during public health emergency.
HB 266 — Passed in block; allows customers selling power to electric cooperative to enter agreement for facility use charges.
HB 518 — Passed in block; changes the process by which sales and transient occupancy taxes are collected.
HB 1234 — No action to be brought on judgements 20 or more years old.
HB 1268 — Technical amendments regarding local government self-insurance pools.
HB 1269 — Related to funeral insurance fees.
HB 1289 — Exempts certain uses (factories) from building code energy efficiency standards.
NOT PASSED:
HB 92 — Amends the definition of "health care provider" to include home care organizations and hospice.
HB 94 — Establishes Public Guardianship and Conservator Ombudsman office.
HB 97 — Regulations, electronic monitoring of nursing homes.
HB 98 — Will continue to 2023, Creates a central registry of substantiated complaints of adult abuse
HB 100 — Tax break for parents of stillborn child.
HB 101 — Provides that sponsoring associations… may provide health benefit plans for small employers in the form of a trust benefit consortium.
HB 332 — Small biz tax credit for 2022.
Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles:
PASSED HOUSE:
HB 405 — Passed in block; relates to qualified business park locations.
HB 409 — Relates to promise not to plead statute of limitations.
NOT PASSED:
HB 411 — Provides military personnel free access to state parks, museums, etc.
HB 415 — Sentencing by jury.
HB 417 — Concealed carry not required for armed forces members.
HB 794 — Repeals provisions permitting the admission of evidence by the defendant concerning a defendant's mental condition at the time of an alleged offense.
HB 1096 — Exempts law enforcement from prohibition on carrying weapons at the Capitol.
HB 1235 — Expands list of offenses that would prohibit geriatric person for petitioning for release from prison.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd:
PASSED HOUSE:
HB 150 — Requires governing bodies to post meeting minutes online.
HB 509 — Repeals red flag gun laws.
HB 511 — Tim Tebow (home schooling athletic participation) bill.
NOT PASSED:
HB 113 — “In God we Trust” on school buses.
HB 114 — Special lifetime hunting/fishing licenses for volunteer firefighters.
HB 116 ¬— Allows Pulaski to send police cadets to New River Criminal Justice Training Academy instead of Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. Carried into 2023.
HB 119 — Creates the Public-Private Competition Act, which prohibits public bodies from engaging in any commercial activity, defined in the bill to mean any activity that can be performed by an existing private business.
HB 151 — Limits governor’s emergency powers.
HB 152 — Provides sales tax exemption for credit card processing fees.
HB 153 — Requires negative drug test for unemployment compensation.
HB 154 — Requires establishment of central database for all public records.
HB 155 — Estimates time required for small business to gain permitting.
HB 510 — Provides cause of action for employee who suffers from adverse reaction sustained by a medical mandate.
HB 512 — Prohibits state from requiring COVID-19 vaccine.
HB 513 — Repeals prohibition of firearms in Capitol square.
HB 514 — Prohibits mask mandates.
HB 515 — Creates civil cause of action for malicious prosecution in instances proved to be self-defense.
HB 519 — Prohibits hospitals from restricting family visitation for COVID-19 patients.
HB 521 — Directs the Secretary of Commerce and Trade to establish a task force to study the costs associated with the management of regulatory compliance for businesses.
HB 522 — Addendum related to Tebow Bill.
Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville:
PASSED HOUSE:
HB 170 — Passed in block; directs the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to convene a work group to study inmate work release programs.
HB 173 — Requires city of Martinsville residents to vote before reversion from city to town.
HB 184 — Passed in block; relates to stormwater management.
HB 272 — Extends sunset on local land use for purpose to address COVID-19 pandemic.
NOT PASSED:
HB 168 — Special air force license plates.
HB 169 — Relates to invoices for property insurance.
HB 171 — Limits minimum wage increase.
HB 172 — Permits locality to establish solar energy site limits.
HB 176 — Requires social equity cannabis businesses to be economically distressed.
HB 183 — Limits power of governor in emergencies.
HB 1016 — Seems duplicate of HB 272.
HB 1189 — Special license plates for former state legislators.
HB 1190 — Continued to 2023, changes definition of taxable motor vehicle sales.
Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County:
PASSED HOUSE:
HB 90 — Grocery tax removal.
SB 267 — Grants localities authority to return surplus personal property tax (requested by Roanoke County).
HB 296 — Amends definition of wages to include payments for health care benefits, related to $11/hr min wage.
HB 472 — Doubles standard tax deduction starting 2022.
HB 791 — Passed in block; data centers valued not by income but by replacement cost.
HB 1076 — Passed in block; relates to unsold cigarettes, tax paid.
HB 1121 — Passed in block; income taxation; pass-through entities.
NOT PASSED:
HB 106 — Relates to Virginia conforming to federal tax laws.
HB 273 — Relates to deductions for federal paycheck protection program.
HB 274 — Broadens definition of transient occupancy taxes.
HB 289 — Relates to tax exemptions for the blind or aged.
HB 295 — Reduces corporate income tax rate.
HB 297 — Suspension of regional fuels tax.
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke:
PASSED HOUSE:
HB 105 — Passed in block; Catawba Hospital reuse study.
HB 298 — Increases ability of land banks to acquire delinquent properties.
HB 309 — Passed in block, authorizes online prepayment of LLC annual registration fees.
HB 312 — Requires the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange to prepare an annual marketing plan.
HB 315 — Passed in block; changes elections for Roanoke city to November.
HB 323 — Doubles to $50,000 the amount of grant made to political subdivision to support local food production.
HB 879 — Requires certain qualifications on governor-appointed Board of Education.
HB 1108 — Gambling instruction in schools.
NOT PASSED
HB 291 — Tax credit for family caregivers.
HB 447 — Requires broadband providers offer an affordable monthly plan not to exceed $50/month.
HB 469 — Electric utilities; clean energy mandates; transitioning workers; New Virginia Economy Act.
HB 494 — Human breast milk donor.
Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick:
PASSED HOUSE:
HB 775 — Prevents government from shuttering churches.
HB 782 — Permits a plaintiff to nonsuit a claim appealed from a general district court in a circuit court.
HB 812 — Creates rebuttable presumption against bail for illegal immigrants.
HB 813 — Removes prohibition on law enforcement acquiring military property.
HB 1131 — Passed in block, directs the Virginia Code Commission to convene a work group to review requirements throughout the Code of Virginia for localities to provide public notice for intended actions and events.
HB 1132 — Passed in block; doubles to $50,000 the amount a person can make to another without involving fiduciary.
HB 1303 — Makes public parole board votes.
HB 1305 — Patrick Co. hospital reopening study.
NOT PASSED:
HB 776 — Relates to born-alive human treatment.
HB 778 — Continued to 2023, requires removed war monuments go to related nonprofit.
HB 779 — Changes timeframe for absentee voting, requires voter photo ID.
HB 780 — Repeals same-day voter registration, including day of election.
HB 781 — Criminalizes CRT teaching. A similar LaRock bill survives.
HB 811 — Creates a rebuttable presumption against bail for certain criminal offenses.