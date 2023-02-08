An almost 10-hour Virginia Senate lawmaking session on Tuesday ended well after sunset, and pushed the state legislature past the halfway point of its annual assembly in Richmond.

As of the Tuesday night crossover deadline, state senators sent more than 500 bills to the Virginia House of Delegates, which itself submitted almost 600 potential laws for the Senate to approve, according to session statistics.

For a second time this session, all those bills — still numbering more than 1,000 — will be sifted through the chopping block of the legislative process to determine what becomes law.

Here are some Senate bills still afloat at the halfway point of session, as brought forth by seven senators who represent parts of the Roanoke and New River valleys:

Due to redrawn political districts, this is the last lawmaking session that Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, formerly of Bath County, is representing reaches north of the Roanoke Valley, including Covington, Lexington and Alleghany County.

He is chief patron of 21 bills that worked through the Senate this year. Of those, Senate Bill 1291 passed unanimously, and establishes harsher penalties for people who report false alarms to emergency services.

During floor proceedings this week, Deeds said the bill is an effort to discourage so-called swatting, wherein prank calls are made for the purpose of dispatching police officers to a target address.

Deeds’ SB 1289 would make it easier for retired school bus drivers to return to employment, particularly in school divisions experiencing critical bus driver shortages, such as Roanoke City Public Schools.

One other Deeds bill, SB 1293, would allow local governments to authorize bicyclists to treat stoplights as stop signs, and stop signs as yield signs. It passed the 40-member Senate on a 24-16 vote.

Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, worked 16 bills through the Senate, several dealing with fees, fines and charges.

One of Edwards’ bills, SB 1011, passed unanimously, would eliminate the authority of health insurance providers to vary customer rates based on tobacco use. Surcharges under current law can cause health insurance to be up to 1.5 times more expensive for tobacco users, according to a bill summary.

The Senate also approved Edwards’ SB 1447, limiting utility providers’ authority to disconnect services during times of statewide emergency related to weather or public health, “or on a Friday, weekend, state holiday, or day immediately preceding a state holiday.”

Edwards has been successful so this year with a bill seeking to establish the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke as an official public state agency. His SB 1020, passed by the Senate, would also include more funding for the museum.

Last year, the same bill failed in a Senate committee. This year, a matching companion bill in the House carried by Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, was also left in committee, leaving some question about the what the fate will be of Edwards’ bill as it progresses through the Republican-majority House.

Republican senators, as part of an 18-member chamber minority, saw fewer bills approved. But those senators are now carrying their bills into the 52-Republican majority House of Delegates, which could result in friendlier outcomes.

Two of the six bills remaining from Sen Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, deal with coal. His SB 1121, passed unanimously, would make it state policy “to encourage the capture and beneficial use of coal mine methane.”

And Hackworth’s SB 1073 prohibits drones from dropping items or taking pictures at state prisons. During Senate proceedings, he said unmanned aircraft have been airdropping contraband to prisoners.

One of five bills left from Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, is SB 910, an effort to expand powers of threat assessment teams at colleges and universities. It comes after deadly on-campus shootings last year at colleges in Virginia.

The bill, which has no opposition and quickly passed a House subcommittee on Wednesday, would also require a statewide task force to establish best practices for university threat assessment.

Some of the 13 bills of Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, deal with opioids.

His SB 1414 would establish a state opioid abatement and remediation fund, “solely for the purposes of efforts to treat, prevent, or reduce opioid use disorder or the misuse of opioids or to otherwise abate or remediate the opioid epidemic,” the bill summary said.

And Pillion’s SB 1415 seeks to expand distribution of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects, including overdose, of opioids. That bill would also remove training requirements to administer naloxone, and require state health authorities to report progress on a statewide naloxone distribution plan.

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, is carrying SB 1124. The bill would require the State Board of Education to recommend standards “for the maintenance and operations, renovation, and new construction of public elementary and secondary school buildings.”

Crumbling public school buildings are an ongoing concern across Virginia, with billions of dollars identified in backlogged maintenance and construction needs, including in local schools of the Roanoke and New River valleys.

The House Committee on Education on Wednesday approved SB 1124 by a 20-1 vote.

Also related to education, Stanley’s SB 806 seeks to create a competition team grant program for extracurricular activities relating to science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computing.

Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, has nine bills that advanced from the Senate to the House.

Also education-focused is SB 1430 from Suetterlein, which seeks to determine how to reduce barriers for students who are English language-learners, so they can more easily access work-based learning experiences.

On campaign finance, Suetterlein’s SB 1427 would require more timely filing of political action committees’ pre-election contribution reports. Passed unanimously by the Senate, it’s an effort to increase transparency from political groups who spend on campaign ads, especially in the month before an election.

“It’s important that we know who’s funding these things,” Suetterlein said. “No one knows until after the election who it was.”

Coming Friday: The bills that made it through the House of Delegates from the Roanoke and New River valleys' delegation.