Ballard bill's goal: Help business parks

A bill passed this winter by the Virginia General Assembly focuses on building out infrastructure in the state’s business parks, hopefully increasing interest in Southwest Virginia’s developable land, said a first-term state House member from the New River Valley.

Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, said his House Bill 405 allows electric utility providers to build out power lines to the state’s business parks, perhaps jump-starting investors’ interests at the site of future businesses.

“My bill is pretty straightforward… it passed the House, passed the Senate with overwhelming support,” Ballard said. “I’m hoping that we can leverage that somewhere within our district, or worst case in the New River Valley, to get some businesses into these business parks.”

Several sites and business parks in the New River Valley are listed as ready for development, according to a webpage maintained by the region’s economic development organization, Onward NRV.

“We want almost a move-in ready type facility,” Ballard said. “Hopefully it’ll allow some business parks in the area to leverage that.”

One location in Pulaski County, the 1,500-acre New River Valley Commerce Park, lists two businesses that inhabit the area, while nine other lots are listed as available for development, according to the location’s website.

Setting aside business parks for industries to invest is a standard practice statewide and across the nation to encourage economic development, said Kevin Byrd, executive director of New River Valley Regional Commission.

“A term you hear a lot right now in development is ‘site readiness,’” Byrd said. “It’s so important to have available land that has the utilities that are ready to go.”

It’s not just access to electricity that potential investors are looking for, Byrd said. Businesses also want to set up on graded plots with water, sewer, gas, broadband availability and good road access.

Even with all the amenities provided to a given location, finding businesses to fill corporate parks is not a simple scenario, he said.

“It’s not just, ‘build it, they will come.’ There are a lot of partners involved… It is a team sport,” Byrd said. “There’s just a whole lot of people who have to work to make these projects happen, and recruit companies to the area.”

Ballard, having this month finished his first lawmaking session as an elected member of the Virginia General Assembly, said he looks forward to further helping residents of the New River Valley in the 2023 session, after state leaders confirm a government budget for the two years to come.

“Right now that’s my immediate concern, is getting a budget passed, so our localities can set their own budgets,” Ballard said. “Once we accomplish that, then when I get back in-district, I’m going to make a very focused effort to get around and travel throughout the district.”

Ballard said he wants to meet everyone, and otherwise get involved in the community to listen for issues concerning them, to help form his plan going into the next lawmaking session.

“I’ll start going around to businesses and to constituents, to see what issues they’re directly concerned about,” Ballard said. “Those are the types of bills that I will be advancing, ones that directly impact our community.”

One issue he said he hears about regularly from voters is improving public education. He said he appreciates hearing from constituents on all sorts of topics.

“I’m in Richmond not to further my own agenda,” Ballard said. “I’m there to be a voice for folks back home.”

During his first lawmaking session, Ballard said he learned the importance of working with both Republicans and Democrats to be successful in state government.

“What I found is you have to build those relationships. You can’t go down there and be a one-man band, you just can’t,” Ballard said. “I always try to engage with all sides of the issue, and then make the best decision I possibly can. That’s how things get done.”

