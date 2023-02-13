State lawmakers in Richmond on Monday derailed a bill to help conduct the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke, for the second year in a row.

The bill, filed by Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, originally sought to fund and make the museum a state agency. Despite the museum’s name and status as the state’s official transportation museum, it is not a state-run entity.

By the time Republicans that comprise the House Education Committee defeated Senate Bill 1020 by a party-line 10-12 vote early Monday, the bill had been whittled down by amendments to simply suggest a task force that would “determine the feasibility and benefit” of converting the museum to a state agency.

“This is a substitute, that’s all it does, move forward with the work group,” Edwards said to the committee. “There’s no financing involved, no money.”

But even without state funding requested for the museum, the bill failed.

Two weeks earlier, the same House committee voted 21-1 in favor of a companion transportation museum bill, House Bill 1861, carried by Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt. That bill was later tabled by a House Appropriations subcommittee.

A similar Edwards bill was continued to 2023 by the state Senate last year, but this year the measure unanimously passed that chamber. It's an example of uncertainty faced by House or Senate bills in the hands of the opposite body, even with full support from all lawmakers in the other chamber.

After the House committee defeated SB 1020 on Monday, Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, who voted with the Democratic minority in favor of the bill, asked a question.

“The bill currently now… is very much pared down from where it was,” Rasoul said. “We didn’t really hear any testimony. Would the committee benefit from hearing some testimony, just about it being turned into a work group?”

But by that point the bill had already failed, and committee chair Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, opted to move on with the early Monday meeting.

“We heard testimony over the concept when we had the House bill,” Davis said. “So I appreciate that, but I think we're good.”